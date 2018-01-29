India’s First 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 With A Manual Transmission Lands In Bengaluru

German marquee Porsche unveiled the new 911 GT3 about a year ago at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The unveiling was followed by the India launch of the 911 GT3 in October last year when a single unit of the model arrived in India. Porsche Bengaluru recently hosted the launch of the 2018 911 GT3 with a manual transmission ahead of the model being delivered to its owner.

This Porsche 911 GT3, finished in a shade of GT Silver Metallic, will soon head to its home in Mangalore. Tipping the scales at just 1413 kgs, the 911 GT3 with a stick can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 320 kmph.

Coming to the engine specifications, the Porsche 911 GT£ is propelled by a 4.0-litre, flat six, naturally aspirated engine that is produces 500 PS of power at 8250 rpm and 460 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. Transmission options include seven speed dual clutch PDK unit as standard while the six speed manual transmission is available as an option.

Image courtesy: Ankit Sharma