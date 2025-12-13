Apollo Tyres Hits Sustainability High With A- Leadership Rating in Global CDP Assessment

Apollo Tyres has reached a major milestone in its journey towards sustainability. The company has received an A- leadership rank for both Climate Change and Water Security from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in the 2025 assessment.
This recognition makes Apollo Tyres one of the stronger players in the world in terms of environmental transparency, governance and action.
CDP is an international organization with global respect for the way companies measure, manage and report their environmental impact. As of 2025, close to 25,000 companies around the world report their sustainability data through CDP, so this is a competitive as well as meaningful achievement.
A constant journey, not an overnight leap
The development of Apollo Tyres has been slow and steady.
- 2020: The company began its journey to report on CDP and was given a D rating for Climate Change
- 2023: Expanded disclosures to include Water Security – B- rating
- 2025: A- leadership rating in both Climate Change and Water Security
This steady increase is a reflection of years of work in the background, looking at improving systems, reporting more clearly and improving environmental practices.
What the A- rating stands for
The leadership rating recognises the efforts of Apollo Tyres in a number of areas, including:
- Good environmental governance and oversight
- Clear identification of climate and water related risks
- Emissions reduction efforts that are action-oriented
- Environmental targets that are science-based
- Improved engagement with suppliers and partners in the value chain
According to Rajeev Kumar Sinha, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Apollo Tyres, the rating is a reflection of the company’s commitment to the building of a low carbon and water secure future, while being transparent about the actions being taken.
Long-term vision: Net zero by 2050
Apollo Tyres has committed itself to be net zero by 2050, including the entire value chain. As part of this roadmap, the company expects to announce absolute-based near-term emission targets in the near future.
These steps will be the basis of its wider decarbonisation strategy, which is in line with global frameworks such as TCFD and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
A Global Company Increased Responsibility
Apollo Tyres has manufacturing facilities in India, Netherlands and Hungary and markets Apollo and Vredestein brands in more than 100 countries. With this global presence comes greater responsibility — and the latest CDP rating shows the company is taking that role seriously.
Conclusion
The A- leadership rating is not the end goal for Apollo Tyres. It is a clear indication that the company is on the right path, step by step. With stronger disclosures, with defined targets and long-term ambition, Apollo Tyres is creating a sustainability story based on progress – not promises.