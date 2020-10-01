Ampere Introduces Updated E-scooter Range

Ampere Electric has updated its e-scooter range including the Reo, Magnus, Zeal and the V48. These product improvements are aimed at enhancing the overall riding experience and providing more comfort to customers. The new variants are now available at all the leading Ampere Dealership outlets in over 180 cities and towns across India with improved mileage and features.

Changes and pricing

Reo Plus series will be enabled with new features like USB mobile charging and Ignition Start button and Elite series will come with improved load-carrying capacity & enhanced mileage, while popular performance e- scooter Zeal Ex is now upgraded with 10% better range and smoother ride performance.

Ampere’s entry variant V48 is now equipped with LED headlights and tubeless tyres for better visibility and convenience in rural markets. Price of all the variants are as mentioned below.

Reo Plus Rs 42,490/- (Lead acid variant)

Reo Elite- Rs 42,999/- (Lead acid variant)

V48 Plus- Rs 36,190/-

Magnus 60 (Slow speed)- Rs 49,999/-

Zeal Ex- Rs 66,949/-

(ex-Bengaluru showroom price)

Official statement

Speaking on the announcement, P Sanjeev, COO Ampere Electric said, “India is transitioning towards clean mobility and Ampere Electric is playing a significant role in accelerating the process. We have been actively listening to our customers, fan groups & channel partners utilizing COVID period for our advantage. With mileage obsession at its peak, an average customer needs longer distance per charge & this new range perfectly meets the requirement of both B2C & B2B customers. These new exciting offerings are designed keeping the latest technology offerings & are a testament of our endeavour to provide the best value for money especially for the savings conscious electric scooter buyer”

Ampere’s recent collaborations

Recently, Ampere Electric has also announced its partnership with OTO Capital and Autovert Technologies to enable faster adoption of EVs in the country. With these unique financing & leasing options, owning an electric 2W is much more accessible, especially post- COVID where protection of health and wealth has assumed significant importance. Ampere has facilitated unique VR experience to know the latest features & enabled easy buying for digital-savvy customers from convenience of home via e-commerce portal.

Ampere electric recently launched a new large e-scooter Magnus Pro, which, not only attracted a lot of new buyers but also grasped the attention of lots of sales partners. In a bid to attract more customers and expand further, the startup also announced its collaboration with CredR, an omnichannel used two-wheeler seller.

As part of the association, customers will be provided with a hassle-free exchange of any used two-wheelers, in exchange with a new Ampere e-scooter. Earlier, delivery took a noticeably long time, but now, customers can receive their new vehicle within a few days. While exchanging the scooter, CredR will also offer instant quotes for old petrol scooters thus reducing the upfront purchase price. This would ensure the easy and hassle-free switch to their new Ampere Electric scooters.

This exchange program will be launched in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to start with and will soon be expanded across India. Customers can bring in their old petrol two-wheelers for a physical inspection and valuation at any Ampere EV showroom. An instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the proprietary pricing application powered by CredR. To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol version of the two-wheeler. The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Ampere Electric scooters.