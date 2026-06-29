Upcoming Triumph Bonneville 400 Spied Again!

Triumph is getting ready to expand its 400cc motorcycle range once again. Fresh spy images of the upcoming Bonneville 400 show that the motorcycle is moving closer to production. The bike has been spotted testing several times, and this time new details about its design and hardware have also surfaced.
Unlike the Speed 400, the Bonneville 400 has its own identity. It carries a proper retro look while borrowing styling cues from the larger Bonneville motorcycles sold globally.
What Makes The Bonneville 400 Different?
The latest test bike reveals several changes over the Speed 400.
- Bigger teardrop-shaped fuel tank
- Flat single-piece bench seat
- New swingarm and revised chassis
- Redesigned rear subframe
- Wire-spoke wheels
- Circular LED headlamp
- Chrome peashooter exhaust
- Chunkier front and rear mudguards
- Twin rear shock absorbers
- Conventional telescopic front forks
These changes give the motorcycle a bigger and more traditional appearance.
Engine And Mechanical Details
It is expected to be powered by a 349cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The motor is likely to be paired with a six-speed gearbox.
*Final tuning could be different when the bike is launched.
More Classic Than The Speed 400
The Bonneville 400 appears larger than the Speed 400 in almost every area. The longer side panels, larger fuel tank and wider mudguards help it achieve a proper modern-classic look. The round instrument cluster, chrome engine covers and chrome grab rail further add to its old-school appeal.
The riding position also looks relaxed with wide handlebars and a comfortable seat.
Launch Expectation
Triumph is expected to introduce the Bonneville 400 around September or October 2026. Once launched, it will become the seventh motorcycle in the company’s India-built 400cc family.