Porsche Unveils First Ever 911 Based GT4 R Race Car Ahead Of 2027 Debut

German carmaker Porsche has revealed the all-new 911 GT4 R, making it the first GT4 customer race car based on the iconic 911 instead of the 718 Cayman. The new race machine will make its competition debut during the 2027 motorsport season and will be sold to customer racing teams across the world.
Porsche says the new model brings more power, a wider track and improved race technology while continuing alongside the Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in its customer motorsport range.
Porsche 911 GT4 R At A Glance
|Details
|Information
|Engine
|4.0 litre flat six boxer
|Maximum Output
|Up to 520 hp and 470 Nm
|GT4 Race Output
|430 hp with air restrictors
|Gearbox
|6 speed sequential racing gearbox
|Race Debut
|2027 season
|Starting Price
|USD 375,500 (US market)
Engine And Mechanical Setup
At the heart of the car is a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine, the same unit used in the Porsche 911 Cup race car. Some important details include:
- Up to 520 hp and 470 Nm before race regulations
- 430 hp in GT4 specification
- 6 speed sequential dog gearbox
- Paddle shifters behind the steering wheel
- Four disc racing clutch
- Dual adjustable dampers
- Three spring rate settings
- Additional ballast options for different race classes
The suspension and wheel setup has also been changed to meet GT4 regulations, including wheels that are one inch narrower than those used on the 911 Cup.
Lightweight Body With Racing Aerodynamics
Several body sections have been designed to reduce weight without affecting strength. These include:
- Natural fibre reinforced plastic panels
- Epoxy resin construction
- Lightweight doors
- Lightweight engine cover
- Special aerodynamic components
- Rear wing adjustable in 11 positions
Many aerodynamic elements are shared with the 911 Cup race car, giving the GT4 R proven race ready hardware.
Race Focused Cabin
The cabin has only the equipment needed for racing. It gets:
- 10.3 inch full colour digital display
- Integrated data logger
- GPS based performance system
- Carbon fibre steering wheel
- Full roll cage
- Lightweight composite materials throughout the cockpit
The built-in data logging system allows teams to study every lap and improve performance during race weekends.
Built For Customer Racing
Porsche says more than 1,500 Cayman-based GT4 race cars have been produced since the company entered the category in 2016. The new 911 GT4 R now joins the family while giving racing teams another option for GT4 championships held around the world.
The car also shares several parts with the latest 911 Cup race car, helping Porsche carry proven racing technology into its newest GT4 machine.