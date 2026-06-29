2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Set For July 23 Launch

After several spy shots and testing images surfaced over the past few months, the updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza now looks ready for its official debut. The facelift is expected to arrive on July 23, 2026, with a few useful changes that could make the compact SUV even more appealing.
Expected Highlights
|Feature
|Expected Update
|Engine
|New 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol
|Existing Engine
|1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol continues
|CNG
|New underbody-mounted CNG tank
|Comfort
|Ventilated front seats
|Launch
|Expected on July 23, 2026
Turbo Petrol Could Be A New Choice
One of the biggest expected changes is the addition of Maruti Suzuki’s 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine.
Key highlights –
- 998cc turbo petrol engine
- Around 99 bhp and 147.6 Nm
- Manual and automatic gearbox options are likely
- Existing 1.5-litre petrol engine is expected to continue
The turbo engine may attract buyers looking for quicker performance while also helping Maruti benefit from lower tax for sub-1.2-litre petrol engines.
CNG Could Become More Practical
The Brezza CNG may also get an important update.
Current CNG models lose a large part of their boot space because the cylinder sits inside the luggage area. The facelift is expected to use an underbody-mounted CNG tank. This could free up more luggage space and make the SUV better suited for daily family use.
Exterior Updates Expected
The overall shape of the Brezza is expected to remain unchanged.
However, buyers may notice a fresher appearance with:
- New front grille
- Revised bumper design
- Updated LED lighting
- Fresh alloy wheel design
- New exterior colour choices
- Slight changes to the front skid plate
These updates should give the SUV a cleaner and more premium look.
Cabin May Get Useful Feature Additions
Maruti Suzuki is also expected to improve the equipment list.
The most talked-about addition is likely to be ventilated front seats, which can make daily driving more comfortable during hot summers.
Other expected updates include:
- Larger touchscreen infotainment system
- New interior trim
- Updated upholstery
- Revised dashboard finish
- More connected car features
The complete feature list will be known at launch.
Rivals
Once launched, the updated Brezza will continue to compete with the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Nissan Magnite.