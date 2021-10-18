Upcoming Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Launch Pushed To January 2022

Skoda India has its work cut when it comes to new launches and reveals for the year 2021. With the new generation Octavia and Kushaq launched, the Czech car manufacturer still has some tricks left up its sleeve. We already know that the mid-size sedan Slavia is due for winter 2021 reveal and the Kodiaq facelift was also expected to launch around the same time up until now. The launch of the Kodiaq facelift has been pushed to January 2022 as confirmed by Skoda India’s bossman Zac Hollis via Twitter. The Kodiaq facelift was supposed to reach our shores by the end of this year, however, it seems like there is a change of plans. Here’s what you can expect from the Kodiaq facelift:

Exterior

The exterior gets a new hexagonal Skoda butterfly grille and full LED matrix headlamps. You also get a new set of alloys with the vRS version getting 20 inch Sagittarius alloy wheels. The bumpers have been refreshed with a mesh effect for the air inlets and L-shaped finishing touches on the sides. The taillights are full-LED units and are sharper and slimmer than before.

Interior

The interior gets a 10.25-inch display which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The updated seats get a multiway electric adjustment, memory function, massage function, ventilated and heated function along with adjustable lumbar support. The Kodiaq will also get the traditional Skoda two-spoke steering wheel as seen in the recent Skoda cars. Additional features include a virtual cockpit, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake, 360-degree parking camera, and Canton premium sound system. The boot space of the Kodiaq will be 835 liters which can be further expanded to 2,065 liters with the rear seats folded.

Powertrain

Globally, the Kodiaq will be offered will multiple engine and transmission combinations with power figures ranging from 150hp to 245hp. The BS4 Kodiaq in India used to be powered by a 2.0-liter TDI which churned out 148hp and 340Nm of torque. However, since Skoda has done away with diesel powertrains in its lineup, we expect the BS6 Kodiaq to be powered by the turbocharged 2-litre TSI engine which churns out 190hp and 320nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission and we expect it to come standard with 4×4 like the previous iteration.