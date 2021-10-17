Female Racer Alisha Abdullah Becomes The First Indian Owner Of Aprilia RS 660

Aprilia India recently brought in its updated lineup of big bikes that also included the 660 twins. Aprilia marked its entry into the middleweight segment in style with the RS 660 and Tuono 660. While the Aprilia RS 660 is priced at INR 13.39 Lakh, the Tuono 660 will set you back by INR 13.09 Lakh. They might be a lot costlier than their rivals but there’s one thing for sure, they are in a league of their own, whether be it their sexy Italian looks or the electronics they come loaded up with. Aprilia India has now commenced the bookings of the 660 twins.

Female racer, Alisha Abdullah has become the proud owner of the very first unit of the RS660 in the country. She shared the news on her Instagram profile.

Styling

As far as styling goes, Aprilia RS 660 borrow design cues heavily from RSV4 which is identifiable even from a considerable distance, all thanks to its triple-headlamp setup. The RS 660 uses the same setup but sleeker in terms of the overall design.

It also sports sleek LED headlamps which consist of cornering lights. What completes the sharp look of the motorcycle is the RSV4-inspired rear-end. Given that the motorcycle’s origin is Italian and they are known for all things beautiful, the RS 660 has a gorgeous fairing and a beautifully carved fuel tank. It has a 1370mm wheelbase, 24.1 degree rake and 104.6mm trail.

Specs and features

Underneath that fairing, lies a 660cc, parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 100hp at 10,500rpm and 67Nm at 8,500rpm. This twin-cylinder engine has a 270-degree firing order. Unsurprisingly, Aprilia has loaded the RS 660 up to the brim with modern-day electronics package called the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC). This six-axis IMU-based system includes three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control and engine brake control.

It also gets an up/down quickshifter and cruise control. The motorcycle has five ride modes- Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack. These modes can be accessed via the TFT dashboard. The suspension components include a 41mm Kayaba USD fork, adjustable for spring preload and rebound damping. At the rear, there is a monoshock that is also adjustable for rebound and preload. Braking duties are carried out by twin 320 discs at the front with four-piston Brembo radial callipers and a 220mm disc at the back with two pistons Brembo.