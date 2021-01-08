Ultraviolette F77 – India’s First Performance Electric Motorcycle; Goes For Its First Test Run in 2021

The Ultraviolette F77 is probably the best electric motorcycle which will be manufactured in our country. It was unveiled back in November 2019 and the company did open bookings for it while the deliveries were set to commence from the third quarter of 2020. But as expected, the pandemic played a spoilsport here as well and the whole timeline seems a little messed up now. The good news and the latest update regarding the F77 is that the company has started testing the F77 out on the streets.

More details

The company recently shared an image of a prototype of F77 being tested on Instagram. We can expect the F77 to enter the production line sometime this year, if all goes well.

Specs and other features

Mechanically speaking, the bike is powered by an air-cooled motor that produces a maximum power output of 33.5 HP (25 KW) at 2,250rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm. This motor is powered by a 4.2 kWh battery, that takes almost 5 hours to fully charge using the standard charger, while the fast charger can charge the bike in just 1.5 hours.

On a full charge, the F77 will offer a range of around 130-150 kms and in terms of performance, the bike can achieve a 0-60 kmph time of 2.9 seconds, 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds, and a top speed of around 147 kmph. The F77 also gets three power modes: Eco, Sport and Insane. In the Eco mode, the bike can travel for a long distance at a slower speed without draining the battery much, while in the Sport mode, the bike gets maximum power from the battery to travel at a significantly higher speed when compared to the Eco mode.

On the other hand, the Insane mode will remind you of Tesla’s Ludicrous mode, as it will provide the motor with maximum power right from the start while draining the battery substantially.

Talking about dimensions and chassis components, the F77 gets a steel trellis frame and a set of USD forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear, while the anchorage duties are managed by a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, which is then governed by Dual-Channel ABS.

In terms of features, the bike gets a TFT display which can be connected to an app on your phone using Bluetooth, an integrated e-sim for smart connectivity, adaptive dashboard brightness with Ambient Light Sensor (ALS), auto headlamp, a 9-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) and many more.