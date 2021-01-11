TVS Scooty Pep+ “Mudhal Kadhal” (First Love) Edition Launched

TVS Motor Company has launched the limited edition of TVS Scooty Pep+ exclusively for its customers in Tamil Nadu, ahead of Pongal, which is on the 14th of January 2021. TVS Scooty Pep+ “Mudhal Kadhal” (First Love) Edition renders a unique look to this peppy scooter.

For close to three decades, TVS Scooty has been a popular choice of mobility in Tamil Nadu. There’s an affiliation for the brand among its consumers and to celebrate this relationship the “Mudhal Kadhal” edition has been launched. The new edition has donned its logo in Tamil, a first in the two-wheeler industry. This edition will also comprise new decals which add some visual details, along with the new paint jobs on offer.

Since its launch, the TVS Scooty Pep+ has been on a nice journey by catering to the Indian women. The scooter celebrated 25 years in 2019, a significant milestone indeed, made possible due to its affordability and the package overall. Over the years, TVS had tried to keep it updated to the evolving standards and modernities and goodies of modern lifestyle and standard of living.

TVS Scooty Pep+ is powered by an ET-Fi Ecothrust engine that develops 4 kW of power and 6.5 Nm of torque. The ET-Fi Ecothrust engine ensures a good riding experience and performance to consumers with 15% better Mileage and Performance, making it one of India’s most economical scooters, if not the most. With good ground reachability and a telescopic suspension to smoothen out bumps, the TVS Scooty Pep+ packs in a decent package overall. In addition, TVS Scooty Pep+ is equipped with TVS patented ‘Eazy’ Stand technology which reduces the effort to put the vehicle on the centre stand by 30%, according to TVS. Talking about the pricing, the TVS Scooty Pep+ “Mudhal Kadhal ( First Love ) “ edition is priced at INR 56,085 (Ex-showroom Chennai), while the standard Pep+, the TVS Scooty Pep+ range starts at INR 54,475 (Ex-showroom Chennai).