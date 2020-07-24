TVS Releases Full TVC Featuring Amitabh Bachchan And MS Dhoni

A couple of days ago, TVS Motor Company had shared a short teaser video of an upcoming commercial featuring two of the biggest icons in the country- Amitabh Bachchan and MS Dhoni on their social media platform. Now, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer has released the full video of the same.

The TV commercial highlights TVS’ new fuel injected(FI) platforms incorporated into their vehicles. This was the first time that both their brand ambassadors were sharing screen space for a TVS Motor commercial.

The teaser which was released a few days ago was on the lines of “India’s First….. Coming Soon”, thus indicating the introduction of something new in the two-wheeler segment in India and considering it had two great icons featuring in it, it got the people very excited and inquisitive.

However, contrary to the expectations of many, this video doesn’t talk about the introduction of any new product and instead focuses on the new technology adopted by TVS. The video describes the new Dual platform FI technology which has been incorporated since the introduction of BS6 emission standards. To remind our readers, since the adoption of the stricter emission norms, the BS6 compliant engines need to mandatorily install a fuel injector and do away with carburetors.

This has resulted in multiple benefits like smoother throttle response, more fuel efficiency, better reliability, lower emissions, etc. TVS has gone a step ahead and tuned the FI tech as per the need of the rider. For example, in the case of Jupiter, NTorq and Radeon, where most buyers would want more mileage, TVS has installed ET-FI or Eco Thrust FI technology. TVS claims that because of this tech, mileage has been increased by 15%.

Whereas in the flagship motorcycle Apache RR310, TVS has installed RT-FI which stands for Race Tuned FI. Buyers of Apache RR310 are interested more in performance, than getting better fuel efficiency. That is why the FI system here is tuned differently as compared to Jupiter. TVS RTFI gives you better real throttle feel, improving your riding experience and performance, especially on the race track.

TVS claims that it has developed these technologies keeping in mind the different requirements of the Indian consumers which is the first by any manufacturer in the country. Recently, the company launched the BS6 complaint Zest 110 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 58,460. It will be available in 2 variants – Himalayan High Series and Matte Series.