TVS Racing Invites Aspiring Women Racers For 2020 One Make Championship Training And Selection

For the 5th successive edition of the TVS Women’ One Make Championship, TVS Racing, the Factory Racing outfit of TVS Motor Company, has announced the schedule for training and selection process. The championship is scheduled to take place along with the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) 2020. The selection rounds will be held in Mumbai on February 8, 2020, and Bangalore on February 29, 2020. The session will include a full day road racing training program under the aegis of TVS Racing champion riders – Jagan Kumar, Aishwarya Pissay, KY Ahamad, and Harry Sylvester.

The selection criteria for the top shortlisted riders from Mumbai and Bangalore rounds will be based on their lap timings, physical fitness, and riding capabilities. The final round of selection will take place in Chennai at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT), slated to take place on April 18, 2020. The fastest sixteen riders selected will compete in 5 rounds of TVS Women’s One Make Championship astride the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Details of the selection rounds are as below:

The Mumbai edition of the selection round will be held at Ajmera IndiKarting, Ajmera i-Land, Wadala East, Bhakti Park, Chembur. It will be held on the 8th of February, 2020, 7:30 am onwards. The Bangalore edition will be held at Meco Kartopia in Hennur, on the 29th of February, 2020, 7:30 am onwards. An entry fee of INR 1,000 is to be paid for both the editions and interested racers can register online at https://www.tvsracing.com/womens-training-selection.aspx

For the championship, TVS Racing fields its race-spec RTR 200s, tweaked to go faster on the track. The bike features stickier rubber, a free-flowing end-can, and makes more power than the road-spec motorcycle. It is also lighter than the street-spec bike as unnecessary bits are deleted. For aspiring racers who would like to participate, in addition to basic skills required to ride a motorcycle, fitness is key when one has to ride the bike hard on a race track. TVS Racing’s champion racers offer all the guidance and assistance required to build your skills during the training sessions and also during the championship. If going fast on the race track in a competitive atmosphere pumps your adrenaline, this one’s a great opportunity.