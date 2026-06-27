Hero Passion+ Disc launched in India at Rs. 84,128

Hero MotoCorp has officially introduced a new Disc variant of the popular commuter bike, Passion+, giving buyers an extra option with better braking and a few more convenience features for everyday rides.
Priced at Rs. 84,128 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Hero Passion+ Disc sits above the drum brake version. Along with the front disc brake, the motorcycle also gets a refreshed look, a fully digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity.
Hero Passion+ Disc price comparison
|Variant
|Ex-showroom Price
|Passion+ Drum
|Rs. 80,328
|Passion+ Disc
|Rs. 84,128
What’s new?
The latest version comes with a few changes over the standard model. Few highlights –
- 240mm front disc brake
- Fully digital instrument cluster
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Call and SMS alerts
- Real-time mileage display
- Service reminder
- Low fuel warning
- LED projector headlamp
- USB charging port
- Side-stand engine cut-off
- Utility storage compartment
The motorcycle is also offered in four dual-tone colour options.
- Heavy Grey
- Nexus Blue
- Dark Industrial Grey
- Pearl Red
Engine and mileage
There are no mechanical changes. The Passion+ Disc continues with the familiar 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.
The engine produces 8.02bhp at 8,000rpm and 8.05Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. It is paired with a 4-speed gearbox and also gets Hero’s i3S idle stop-start system to improve fuel efficiency.
Hero claims a mileage figure of 71kmpl.
Braking and hardware
The biggest change is the addition of a 240mm front disc brake, replacing the drum brake offered on the standard version. The rear continues with a drum brake supported by the Integrated Braking System (IBS).
The motorcycle rides on telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Alloy wheels and tubeless tyres continue without any changes.
Should you consider it?
Buyers who were planning to purchase the Passion+ now have another option. The new Disc variant adds better braking along with a digital console and a few useful everyday features, while retaining the same trusted engine and claimed fuel efficiency. For daily commuting, these updates make the new variant a more practical choice.