TVS Radeon India Launch: LIVE Updates, Images, Tech Specs And Price

Update 3: The motorcycle is built around a steel tubular chassis and comes equipped with headlamp with chrome bezel and integrated DRL, ribbed thigh pads on the fuel tank (10-litre capacity) and chrome highlights on the speedometer, shock absorber shroud and silencer. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic oil damped front forks and five-step adjustable rear hydraulic shock absorber.

Mechanically, the new 327479 uses a 109.7cc Dura-life engine which is tuned to deliver 8.4 PS of power @ 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque @ 5,000 rpm. The claimed fuel economy stands at 69.3 kmpl.

Update 2: Rumours about the 110cc commuter were true as TVS Motors has launched the new Radeon ahead of the festive season.

Update 1: The stage is set and the event should begin very soon. Stay tuned!

There’s a lot of buzz around the mystery TVS product which is scheduled to be launched in the Indian market on August 23, 2018. Contrary to rumours which suggested that the two-wheeler brand will launch as hybrid scooter, new teaser image released by TVS Motors suggest that the upcoming product is a motorcycle. Rumours are now making rounds that the new mystery motorcycle could be a 110cc commuter.

The new product is merely minutes away from the launch and we’re at the event to bring you all the LIVE updates, images, technical specifications and India price of the mystery TVS motorcycle. Stay tuned!