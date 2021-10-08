TVS Launches The Updated Apache RTR 160 4V At ₹1.15 Lakh!

There’s no stopping to TVS when it comes to new launches. A month back we got to take a look at the Apache RR 310 BTO followed by the Raider 125 and then the Jupiter 125 yesterday. For the next launch, TVS has brought in the updated Apache RTR 160 4v with a whole slew of changes. Let’s take a look at what’s new with the 160cc bike:

TVS Apache RTR 160 4v: What’s new?

The updated Apache RTR 160 4V range starts at ₹1.15 lakh for the front disc brake variant. It is followed by the rear disc, Bluetooth connected and special edition variants which are priced at ₹1.17 lakh, ₹1.20 lakh, and ₹1.21 lakh respectively. The biggest change to the Apache range is the addition of ride modes to the engine. It produces 17.55 ps @9250rpm in the sports mode and 15.64 ps @8600rpm in the Urban and Rain mode.

The power output is slightly lower than the 17.63 ps of the 2021 version. Other changes include a gear shift indicator and new LED headlamps with LED DRLs. Except for the base variant, the others get a rear radial tire. It also gets TVS SmartXconnect which can be used to connect your smartphone via Bluetooth and use turn-by-turn navigation. The Special Edition variant comes with an exclusive matte black colour scheme with red alloy wheels, adjustable brake and clutch levers, a new seat cover with a printed logo and smartphone connectivity. Other features and specifications of the Apache RTR 160 4V remain the same as before.

Official statement

Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said: “TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles have always lived up to the growing expectations of our aspirational customers, by delivering cutting edge technology to racing enthusiasts. Backed by four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class. We are also excited to present TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, which compliments the TVS Apache series product portfolio, further strengthening TVS Motor Company’s premium two-wheeler offering.”