Kia KY MPV Reveals Key Details In New Spy Shot!

It is commendable how Kia has established itself in the Indian market with just three products in just a matter of two years. However, it does not end yet for Kia when it comes to new products. The Korean carmaker is readying a 7 seater MPV codenamed the ‘KY’. The MPV would compete with its sibling Hyundai Alcazar when launched. Thanks to our reader (@sksridharyt5 on Instagram) we get to take a look at some of the key details of the KY. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the KY:

Kia KY: What to expect?

Looking closely at the images reveals that the raked A-pillars, window line, and the front doors bear a stark resemblance to that of the Seltos. The roof, however, is taller to make way for greater headroom for the third row of seats. It is absolutely logical to assume that the 7-seater Seltos will be underpinned by the same platform that the Alcazar is built upon. The front grille and LED headlights also seem to be different from the Seltos. Expect new alloy wheels like the one seen in the spy picture.

One can also notice the sunroof. Interestingly though, it misses out on a panoramic sunroof which the Alcazar gets. It could also utilize the same set of powertrains. The Alcazar is available with a choice between a 2.0-liter petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel powerplant. The petrol unit is the third generation Nu 2.0 unit that puts out best-in-segment 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai noted that the Alcazar petrol can go from zero to 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds. The 1.5-liter diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as in Creta diesel. Both the powerplants are available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of interiors, expect the overall layout to be similar to the Kia Seltos. One can expect features like ventilated seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, automatic climate control, heads up display, inbuilt air purifier, 7-inch MID, 360-degree parking camera with blind view monitor, electric sunroof, and a Bose sound system to name a few.