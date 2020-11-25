Turtle Wax Detailing Studios Now Open In Gurugram, Pune And Bangalore

Those who love their cars never shy from using their facial tissues to wipe off that tiny speck of dirt on the paint. Such folks usually spend hours to keep their machines looking brand new or visit a specialist who uses various tools and solutions to make every panel sparkle. One of the biggest names in car detailing, Turtle Wax has now opened shop in India and will be starting operations in three cities initially.

Equipped with ultra-modern Turtle Wax detailing technologies, along with each Studio’s team of highly qualified and trained service personnel, these Turtle Wax Car Care Studios offer a wide range of car detailing services and products specifically designed to cater to the personalized taste of car enthusiasts. The Studios offer a multitude of care packages from Turtle Wax’s Professional; Ceramic and Hybrid Solutions ranges and use the latest technologies.

The inauguration was marked with a digital unveiling by Narain Karthikeyan. Turtle Wax has also partnered with Narain’s NK Racing Academy and is proud to be contributing the young racing talents in India and pushing them to realise their dreams. Customers can now check-in to a Turtle Wax Car Care Studio for a quick clean and fresh feel. Turtle Wax products are non-harmful to the vehicle’s body paint and can withstand extreme weather changes providing exterior car protection from scratches, dullness, and climate conditions. Interior cleaning is equally essential for a fulfilling driving experience, and Turtle Wax offers a range of interior detailing car care products too.

The treatments available at the Turtle Wax Car Care Studios are as follows:

Hybrid Series which includes Basic Exterior Wash, Rinse and Dry, Paint Correction, Hybrid Wash & Wet Wax, Hybrid Spray Coat

Ceramic Coat Protection offering paint Correction as per standard detailing processes, pre clean, ceramic coating

Exterior Restoration Treatment with further three types: Smart Shield Technology Treatment with Paint Correction, Super Hard-Shell Shine and Clean & Shine.

Interior Detailing Treatment for basic interior cleaning or comprehensive interior detailing which includes Carpets & Upholstery, Roof Cleaning, Plastics & Vinyl, Seats, Leather, AC Vents, Air Freshener, Dressing, Rubber Beading, Door Jams, Seatbelts, Glasses

Specialty Treatment comprising of Odor treatment, Headlight lens restoration, Rain- repellent coating, Trims and Chrome restoration

Wash for a quick 45-minute cleaning offering Cleaning, Vacuuming, Cockpit Cleaning, Pre- Wash, Rinse, Alloy Wheels & Tyres Cleaning, Foam Wash, Spread, Rinse, Dry, Glass Cleaning, Tyre Dressing.

Turtle Wax’s emphasis lies in expanding beyond Gurugram, Pune and Bangalore, and would expand into 23 different key cities across India in the coming months to cater demand in such markets. Consumers can now avail the services starting at across all Turtle Wax co-branded car care studios.