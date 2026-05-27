Kia’s Upcoming Sorento SUV Bodyshell Spotted on Flatbed

Kia seems to be getting serious about expanding its premium SUV lineup in India. A new sighting of the upcoming Sorento has now added more excitement, especially because this time the SUV’s body shell was seen being carried on a flatbed truck.
This fresh sighting hints that Kia could be preparing the SUV for local assembly in India through the CKD route. Test vehicles of the Sorento have already been spotted multiple times earlier, but this latest development gives a stronger sign that launch plans are moving ahead.
The Sorento is expected to sit above the Seltos in Kia’s lineup and could become the brand’s flagship ICE SUV for the Indian market.
What was spotted?
The spotted unit was still in its early production stage. It was seen in Body In White form, which means the shell structure was ready before paint and final assembly work.
A few details could still be noticed clearly.
- Tailgate and bonnet attached to the shell
- Doors tied securely during transport
- Global model styling largely retained
- Long and upright SUV proportions visible
The side profile looked almost identical to the international version already sold overseas.
Design and road presence
The Sorento has a more premium and mature SUV design compared to the Seltos. It gets a large body with clean lines and a strong stance.
Expected design highlights include:
- Large alloy wheels up to 20 inches
- LED lighting setup
- Panoramic sunroof
- High ground clearance
- Bold front grille design
The SUV is expected to measure around 4.8 metres in length, making it noticeably larger than many monocoque SUVs currently sold in India.
Cabin and features
Kia is likely to load the Sorento with plenty of features. The global model already offers a long equipment list, and most of it is expected to make it to India as well.
Some expected features include:
- Dual 12.3-inch display screens
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Ventilated front seats
- Sliding and reclining second row seats
- Powered tailgate
- Wireless charger
- Bose sound system
- 360-degree camera
- Dual-zone climate control
- Level 2 ADAS package
The SUV will also get three rows of seating, making it suitable for larger families.
Engine and performance details
Kia may bring the Sorento with a plug-in hybrid setup for India. This setup uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor.
Key highlights –
- Combined power output of 261 bhp
- Around 55 km electric-only driving range
- 2WD and 4WD options possible
Globally, the Sorento also gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing around 200 bhp.
What makes the Sorento interesting is the performance it offers compared to rivals. The hybrid version produces more power than SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.
Expected launch and rivals
Kia is expected to launch the Sorento in India by late 2026 or sometime in 2027. Pricing could stay in the Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh range depending on the variant and powertrain.
It will compete with:
- Toyota Fortuner
- MG Majestor
- Skoda Kodiaq
- Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
- Jeep Meridian