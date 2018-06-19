Triumph Motorcycles India Announces Tiger Trails Spiti 2.0; Entry Limited To 15 Riders

Own a Triumph Tiger motorcycle? Want to take a break from routine life? If yes then Triumph Motorcycles has something for you!

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced the second edition of its Tiger Trails experience to Spiti. This year’s Triumph Tiger Trails will open the vast, serene vistas of the Spiti landscape to 15 Triumph Tiger customers. With a route less travelled and emergency teams in tow, these riders will ride through the Valley. Tiger Trails, the ride-cum-training program is carefully designed to cater to adventure riders who seek to move up from being riders to adventurers.

Taking a step beyond the Triumph Tiger Training Academy, 15 Triumph Tiger customers from all over India will participate in a four-day trail starting from Shimla on July 22, 2018 and will end on July 27, 2018 in Manali. The route chosen across Spiti will give the riders exposure to different terrains and challenges to make their ride/training holistic.

Real-time training sessions outside the controlled environment of a track setup will help the riders prepare themselves for every riding scenario – whether man-made or nature-driven. Back-up facilities like a 4×4 sweep with mechanics and supplies such as medical kit, tool kit, puncture kit, spare parts, pumps etc, along with a VHF radio for communication will be with the riders all the times.

Check out Tiger Trails Spiti 2.0 itinerary below: