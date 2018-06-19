Range Rover Sport SVR And SVAutobiography India Bookings Open

Jaguar Land Rover India has started accepting the bookings for its Range Rover SVAutobiography and Range Rover Sport SVR. Both these vehicles have received upgrades from the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team.

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest and most capable Land Rover SUV. For 2018, the enhancements to the Range Rover Sport SVR include an uprated 5.0 l V8 supercharged powertrain with 423 kW/567 hp and a 0-100 km/h time of just 4.5 s. In addition, the engineers at SVO focused on controlling pitch under heavy acceleration and braking. Moreover, changes to the damping hardware have improved turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control.

Other highlight changes include a carbon fibre bonnet as standard with the option of an exposed one, a revised front bumper for enhanced cooling and braking and new lightweight SVR Performance seats.

The new Range Rover SVAutobiography, on the other hand, is available in Standard Wheelbase (of 2.92 m) Dynamic form with 416 kW/558 hp. The Range Rover SVAutobiography Long Wheelbase (of 3.12 m) is offered with 250 kW/335 hp and 416 kW/558 hp options.

Standard on the SVAutobiography is rear Executive Class-Comfort seating with a power deployable centre console with premium veneer finishers and a multitude of seating variations including 24-way ‘Hot-Stone’ massage seats in the front. Convenient features include Power Close rear doors, a concealed refrigerator, Pixel-Laser LED headlights with Signature DRLs and a Meridian Signature sound system.

The SVAutobiography gets body-coloured side vent graphics that are punctuated by Bright Chrome inserts, with Bright Chrome door handle surrounds and tailgate finisher. Unique 53.34 cm (21) and 55.88 cm (22) wheel choices complete the luxury design.

The SVAutobiography Dynamic has a tuned chassis, steering, exhaust and suspension and sits 8 mm lower than a standard Range Rover. It also features Unique Graphite Atlas accents, distinctive Red Land Rover branded brake calipers and exclusive 53.34 cm (21) wheels add to the performance appeal of the vehicle.

Performance numbers: