Nissan India Enters Pre-Owned Car Business With Nissan Intelligence Choice

Nissan India launched its pre-owned car business, Nissan Intelligent Choice. The pre-owned car business is designed for customers looking for quality tested and certified pre-owned cars with optimum value. Nissan Intelligent Choice also offers a platform for customers owning multi-brand cars to exchange it with a new Nissan or Datsun car.

As part of the Nissan Intelligent Choice program, every pre-owned car will go through a quality check of 167 points and vehicle inspection. All pre-owned cars from Nissan Intelligent Choice will be tested and certified by technical experts of Nissan. The Nissan Intelligent Choice program will be operational in ten key cities – Noida, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati. However, customers can avail any after sales service at 160 Nissan Authorized workshops across India.

Nissan Intelligent Choice also provides finance and insurance schemes to its customers. Nissan Finance – a finance arm of Nissan India and HDFC as a finance partner, offer finance options with lowest ROI (Rate of interest) and LTV (Loan to value) of up to 95% to customers.

Key benefits for Nissan Intelligent Choice customers:

Nissan Intelligent Choice certified cars will be sold with up to 12 month/20000 kms warranty and 3 free inspections for all Nissan and Datsun range vehicles

All Nissan Intelligent Choice certified vehicles are less than 7 years old and have covered less than 100,000 kms

Customers can also extend the warranty program for additional 12 months or up to 20000 KMs (optional)

As an additional benefit, each Nissan Intelligent Choice certified vehicle will get 24×7 Road side assistance (without any additional cost)

Commenting on this initiative, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Director – Sales, Network, CQ (Customer Quality) & POC (Pre-Owned Car), Nissan Motor India, said, “Pre-owned car market in India is growing at an exponential rate. And, we see a huge potential in this emerging business. Nissan Intelligent Choice is our global business model for pre-owned cars and after its success in Brazil and South Africa, we are excited to introduce it in India. We believe that Nissan Intelligent Choice will be an ideal platform to the customers looking for quality tested reliable pre-owned cars at value for money price.”