Simple Energy Shocks EV Market: 400km Range Scooter Launched, Gen 2 Simple One Prices Revealed

Electric scooters are no longer about fuel money saving. Riders today demand range they can count on, performance that is confident and features that make daily use easier. Keeping this in mind, Simple Energy has revealed its new Gen 2 scooter lineup in India, along with a brand-new flagship called the Simple Ultra. Ultra.
The biggest talking point is the Simple Ultra. This new scooter claims an IDC range of 400km which is the highest range ever announced for an electric scooter in India. It uses a large 6.5 kWh battery, the biggest that has been seen in this segment to date. While the prices will be announced later, the Ultra has already been demonstrated as the most advanced product from the company.
Simple Energy says the Ultra is not all about range. It can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds and has a top speed of 115 kmph. This puts it in the category of fastest electric scooters on sale, and still prioritizes long distance riding.
Alongside the Ultra, Simple Energy has updated its current scooters to Gen 2 versions. The Simple One Gen 2 is now available with two battery choices.
The 4.5 kWh version has a claimed IDC range of 236 km, and comes for Rs 1.69 lakh ex showroom Bengaluru. It produces 6.4 kW of power and 52 Nm of torque with a top speed of 90 kmph.
The bigger 5 kWh version stretches the range out to 265 km. It generates 8.8 kW and 72 Nm, 0 to 40 kmph in 2.55 seconds, and 115 kmph in the Sonic mode. This variant is priced at Rs 1.77 Lakh.
Both Simple One Gen 2 versions get six riding modes, disc brakes on both wheels with CBS, four levels of regenerative braking, 780 mm seat height and a generous 35 litres of underseat storage.
The Simple OneS Gen 2 is in the entry level of the range. It now boasts a 190km IDC range, and has a 3.7 kWh battery. Power output is 6.5 kW and 52 Nm with a top speed of 90 kmph. It is lighter (118 kg) and features better braking performance. Introductory pricing begins at Rs 1.39 lakh followed by Rs 1.49 lakh.
On the feature side, the Simple One Gen 2 scooters receive a 7 inch touchscreen, whereas the OneS Gen 2 has a simpler display. Both provide 5G e SIM connectivity, Bluetooth, support for navigation, OTA update, Park Assist, TPMS and IP65 protection.
All models are also covered by a lifetime warranty on the motor and battery which is a great confidence booster. The scooters provide support for speed charging, which is available through 61 plus showrooms, online platforms, and company outlets.
Conclusion
With the Ultra and the Gen 2 updates, Simple Energy has clearly concentrated on solving the range anxiety, while still providing performance and everyday comfort. Whether someone wants maximum range, quick acceleration or a balanced daily scooter, the new lineup covers all bases without overcomplicating things.