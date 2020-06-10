Toyota Kirloskar Motor Now Has An Official Whatsapp Account

Falling back on technology to work around these distanced times, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the introduction of two new service offerings to ensure convenience and ease for its customers – Flexible EMI Option & Toyota Official Whatsapp.

The newly announced, flexible EMI option is aimed at assisting customers in realizing their car buying aspirations and in up keeping the car maintenance. In addition, the new ‘Toyota Official WhatsApp’ communication will enable seamless interfaces with the customers.

Under the latest payment option, customers can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on. This payment scheme comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver. The newly launched ‘Toyota Official WhatsApp’ service allows customers and the general public to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or SMS ‘Hi’ to 83676 83676. Through WhatsApp, customers can get the details about new car purchases, Buy/Sell/Exchange existing vehicles, book service appointment, request for breakdown services or even provide feedback on services.

In line with its ‘Customer First’ philosophy, TKM announced several measures to support customers navigate the uncertainties of COVID 19. The company introduced the ‘Customer Connect’ Program to reinstate customer confidence through a series of service packages like extended warranty, free maintenance service, roadside assistance and SMILES pre-paid maintenance package and so on.

A series of technology interventions were also rolled out to enable online car buying for customer convenience. TKM completely digitalized its sales process by providing 360-degree product views, online financing options and quotations. Besides, TKM has also introduced various safety initiatives at its dealerships to conduct operations safely. The ‘Dealer Operations Restart Guidelines’ was issued to all its dealerships which further charts out directives for the Toyota dealer network, shedding light on the safety protocols for the respective facilities and staff along with recommendations for customer interface during sales and after-sales services.

Commenting on the special value-added initiatives, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We would like to sincerely thank all our customers for their support and understanding during this difficult time. We understand the criticalities of the situation and as a brand that puts customers at the heart of every transaction, we have curated special convenience initiatives that will ease the vehicle owning process. Our new EMI schemes will provide easy, flexible and convenient payment options ensuring the best buying and servicing experience for our customers. We are also happy to announce the launch of ‘Official WhatsApp channel’, one of the most preferred modes of communication by all of us due to its ease of usage, which will create a seamless and omnichannel customer experience.”