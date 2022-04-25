Toyota Innova Hycross Name Registered: Hybrid MPV In The Works?

We recently reported how Toyota is working on the new Innova which would be based on the new platform. The new Innova is expected to bring in many firsts for the MPV including a hybrid powertrain. Now, Toyota has trademarked the name Innova Hycross in India which indicates that the MPV could be launched under a new nameplate.

Toyota Innova Hybrid test mule

Though details are scarce at the moment, the overall design does seem to indicate that it’s an Innova. The biggest giveaway is the ORVM that has been carried over from the current Innova. The test mule seen here is sporting 18-inch alloy wheels. Expect the new Innova to be more upmarket than the current iteration. We expect the new Innova to be based on the same platform as the upcoming Fortuner and Hilux. In terms of powertrain, we expect some form of hybridization to ensure that it complies with the strict emission norms. The new Innova is expected to be revealed in the latter half of 2022.

TOYOTA INNOVA CRYSTA: A QUICK RECAP

The new Innova Crysta is loaded with a host of features and a much-requested, new connected infotainment system. Starting with the exterior, the new Innova Crysta gets a new trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome ornamentation that merges into the headlamps, a sharper front bumper design, and diamond-cut alloy wheels for a sporty look.

On the safety front, the new Innova Crysta gets seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, and Hill Start Assist, along with the addition of a new front clearance sonar (with MID display) to prevent collisions while parking in tight spaces and offer a stress-free driving experience. Speaking about the features and the interiors, the new Toyota Innova Crysta gets a fresh look with the option of the new upholstery color of Camel Tan in the ZX grade. In line with the latest trend of connected infotainment, and after a lot of requests from Toyota fans, a new and larger Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay has been introduced in the upgraded Innova.

Besides, customers can now enjoy vehicle connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location, and many more as optional accessories in the new Innova Crysta. The Innova Crysta comes with two engine options. These include a 2.4-liter diesel producing 148 HP and 360 Nm, as well as a 2.7-liter petrol unit that puts out 164 BHP and 245 Nm. Both engines come with a choice of a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission.