Toyota Glanza And Maruti Baleno Vs Rival: Specs And Features Compared

The premium hatchback segment is seeing a ton of action these days. We recently saw the Baleno make a comeback and even the Glanza was launched in a new avatar which sets itself apart from its sibling. The Altroz has been selling quite well too and the Hyundai i20 has something for everyone in terms of powertrain options. Let’s see they all stack up against each other.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno and rivals compared

Price

Maruti Suzuki BalenoToyota GlanzaHyundai i20Tata Altroz
Petrol MT₹6.35-₹8.99L₹6.39-₹9.19L₹6.98-9.64L₹5.99-₹9.10L
Petrol AT₹7.69-₹9.49L₹7.79-₹9.69L₹8.90-11.48L           —

In terms of pricing, the Tata Altroz is the cheapest but it doesn’t get the option of an automatic gearbox. The Altroz is followed by the Baleno and Glanza. The most expensive premium Hatchback is the Hyundai i20. Like the Altroz, the i20 comes with a turbo-petrol engine.

altroz main

 Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki BalenoToyota GlanzaHyundai i20Tata Altroz
Length3990 mm3990 mm3995 mm3990 mm
Width1745 mm1745 mm1775

mm

1,755 mm
Height1500 mm1500 mm1505mm1523 mm
Wheelbase2520mm2520mm2580mm2501
Boot space318Litres318Litres311 Litres345 Litres
Ground Clearance170mm170 mm170 mm165mm

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai i20 has the longest wheelbase and it is also the widest in the segment. The Boot space of the Altroz is the best in its segment.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 launched

Powertrain

 Maruti Suzuki BalenoToyota GlanzaHyundai i20Tata Altroz
Engine1.2L 4-cylinder

Naturally Aspirated

1.2L 4-cylinder

Naturally Aspirated

1.2L 4-cylinder Naturally Aspirated

/ 1.0L 3-Cylinder Turbocharged

1.2L 3-cylinder Naturally Aspirated/ 1.2L 3-cylinder Turbocharged
TransmissionMT/AMTMT/AMT(MT/AT)/(DCT/IMT)MT
Power88bhp88bhp(81.86bhp/86bhp)/(118bhp)85bhp/108bhp
Torque113Nm113Nm(114nm)/(176nm)113nm/140nm
Fuel Efficiency22.35kmpl/22.94kmpl22.35kmpl/22.94kmpl(21/19)kmpl/(20)kmpl19.05Kmpl/18.13kmpl

The power figures of Baleno and Glanza is the same as it shares the same engine. The most powerful engine option is the Hyundai i20 with its turbo petrol motor. The Altroz and i20 also come with a diesel engine option.

2022 Toyota Glanza rolling

Features

The Baleno and Glanza have the same feature list. They get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6-speakers. Other features include a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, Toyota i-Connect connected car features, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM, and fast-charging USB ports for the rear. In terms of safety, they get 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, and EBD. Automatic variants also get ESC and hill start assist.

2022 toyota glanza interior

Like its previous iterations, the new i20’s cabin is jam-packed with tech. There’s a rather prominent horizontal layout in the cabin which enhances the aesthetic appeal and is pleasing to the eyes. Although the materials used in forming the cabin are of high quality. The Interiors sport several drivers and passenger conveniences with a sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose Premium 7 Speaker System, In-Built Navigation with Live Traffic and Compass and a semi-digital instrument cluster along with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car technology, and a ton of safety features with a total of six airbags, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

2020 Hyundai i20 review (4)

The Altroz is quite feature-loaded as well with selectable driving modes, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, cruise control, and automatic climate control.

 

