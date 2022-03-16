Toyota Glanza And Maruti Baleno Vs Rival: Specs And Features Compared

The premium hatchback segment is seeing a ton of action these days. We recently saw the Baleno make a comeback and even the Glanza was launched in a new avatar which sets itself apart from its sibling. The Altroz has been selling quite well too and the Hyundai i20 has something for everyone in terms of powertrain options. Let’s see they all stack up against each other.

Price

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Glanza Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Petrol MT ₹6.35-₹8.99L ₹6.39-₹9.19L ₹6.98-9.64L ₹5.99-₹9.10L Petrol AT ₹7.69-₹9.49L ₹7.79-₹9.69L ₹8.90-11.48L —

In terms of pricing, the Tata Altroz is the cheapest but it doesn’t get the option of an automatic gearbox. The Altroz is followed by the Baleno and Glanza. The most expensive premium Hatchback is the Hyundai i20. Like the Altroz, the i20 comes with a turbo-petrol engine.

Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Glanza Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Length 3990 mm 3990 mm 3995 mm 3990 mm Width 1745 mm 1745 mm 1775 mm 1,755 mm Height 1500 mm 1500 mm 1505mm 1523 mm Wheelbase 2520mm 2520mm 2580mm 2501 Boot space 318Litres 318Litres 311 Litres 345 Litres Ground Clearance 170mm 170 mm 170 mm 165mm

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai i20 has the longest wheelbase and it is also the widest in the segment. The Boot space of the Altroz is the best in its segment.

Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Glanza Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Engine 1.2L 4-cylinder Naturally Aspirated 1.2L 4-cylinder Naturally Aspirated 1.2L 4-cylinder Naturally Aspirated / 1.0L 3-Cylinder Turbocharged 1.2L 3-cylinder Naturally Aspirated/ 1.2L 3-cylinder Turbocharged Transmission MT/AMT MT/AMT (MT/AT)/(DCT/IMT) MT Power 88bhp 88bhp (81.86bhp/86bhp)/(118bhp) 85bhp/108bhp Torque 113Nm 113Nm (114nm)/(176nm) 113nm/140nm Fuel Efficiency 22.35kmpl/22.94kmpl 22.35kmpl/22.94kmpl (21/19)kmpl/(20)kmpl 19.05Kmpl/18.13kmpl

The power figures of Baleno and Glanza is the same as it shares the same engine. The most powerful engine option is the Hyundai i20 with its turbo petrol motor. The Altroz and i20 also come with a diesel engine option.

Features

The Baleno and Glanza have the same feature list. They get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6-speakers. Other features include a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, Toyota i-Connect connected car features, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM, and fast-charging USB ports for the rear. In terms of safety, they get 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, and EBD. Automatic variants also get ESC and hill start assist.

Like its previous iterations, the new i20’s cabin is jam-packed with tech. There’s a rather prominent horizontal layout in the cabin which enhances the aesthetic appeal and is pleasing to the eyes. Although the materials used in forming the cabin are of high quality. The Interiors sport several drivers and passenger conveniences with a sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose Premium 7 Speaker System, In-Built Navigation with Live Traffic and Compass and a semi-digital instrument cluster along with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car technology, and a ton of safety features with a total of six airbags, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

The Altroz is quite feature-loaded as well with selectable driving modes, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, cruise control, and automatic climate control.