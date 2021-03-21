Toyota Fortuner ‘Pride’ Styling Package Makes The SUV Look Even Meaner!

The Toyota Fortuner received a major overhaul last year and became all the more butch. Toyota didn’t take long to bring the updated Fortuner here, along with its more premium variant: The Legender. And now, the company has rolled out a limited-run styling package for the standard model of its 2021 Fortuner SUV that was launched earlier this year. The package, called ‘Pride Package II,’ is exclusively available in Thailand till the end of this month.

More details

It carries a price-tag of THB 46,500 (roughly Rs. 1.1 lakh) and spruces up the exteriors of the SUV.

What does the package include?

The styling package makes the Fortuner look sportier and even meaner than before. Something we have been long associating with the TRD Sportivo variants of the Fortuner in India. The ‘Pride Package II’ adds a dual-tone color scheme to the Fortuner with a sporty blacked-out roof. The front grille, side steps, body pillars, skid plates, and the ORVM caps also receive a black treatment. Additionally, the hood gets ‘FORTUNER’ lettering finished in glossy black.

The Fortuner, even in its standard form, commands a strong road presence. It is one of the prime reasons why we are so fond of this Japanese SUV. The styling package resonates that feel even further and that makes us wonder, should Toyota bring in something similar to our shores as well?

Specs and features

The Fortuner is now powered by an upgraded 2.8L, turbo diesel engine which puts out 204PS and 500Nm of peak outputs in the Automatic version while in the Manual version, the torque output is 420Nm. The 2.7L petrol engine is unchanged, delivering 166PS and 245Nm of peak outputs. A 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter units are available. It also gets an auto limited-slip differential and lockable diff on the 4×4 models, MT and AT.

Equipment on the interior includes a large infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, JBL sound system, connected car tech, front clearance Sonar, seat ventilation system etc. to name a few. It also includes driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. The standard facelift houses a tan upholstery while the Legender goes with Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme.