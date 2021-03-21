Omega Seiki And B Medical Systems Join Hands To Transport COVID-19 Vaccines Across India

Omega Seiki Mobility has signed an MoU with B Medical Systems, a Luxembourg based company that has pioneered the technology to store and transport vaccines, blood components, lab specimens, etc. through their innovative storage boxes that can be calibrated to ultra-low temperatures of -70-degree C. The MoU was signed in Delhi in the presence of the Ambassador of Luxembourg, H.E. Mr. Jean Claude Kugener.

Omega Seiki Mobility and B Medical Systems will collaborate in India to use storage boxes for vaccines and other medical products in India. These will be used in large quantities to transport the COVID Vaccine across the country.

B Medical Systems is the only company worldwide offering an end-to-end solution of refrigerated devices certified by the EU MDR, US FDA, and WHO PQS across vaccine cold chain, medical refrigeration, and blood management solutions. These include medical-grade vaccine refrigerators, laboratory refrigerators, laboratory freezers, blood bank refrigerators, plasma freezers, contact shock freezers, ultra-low freezers, and transport boxes that secure an unbroken cold chain for the safe storage and transport of any medical temperature-sensitive product or samples. B Medical Systems’ solutions provide the lowest total cost of ownership and are designed to protect the vaccine’s potency until the last mile, even in the most hostile environments.

Apart from Vaccine and medical products the company also sees food delivery as a possible usage for B Medical boxes. Several last-mile food delivery company companies are using 2 wheelers in India. At present, there are no standards on food delivery and on several instances, customers have complained of the poor condition of delivery in dirty bags & boxes, etc. by some of these companies. Omega Seiki Mobility plans to roll out vaccine delivery on large scale throughout the country. From these warehouses, the boxes will be calibrated to set the temperature required and transported to delivery centres in Omega Seiki electric vehicles.

The company will start offering the boxes to vaccine companies, hospitals, state Govts. Also, Omega Seiki will start offering boxes for last-mile food delivery in their 2 and 3-wheeler electric vehicles. The company expects to start the distribution of B Medical boxes across Indian states in the next few weeks. A hub and spoke model for distribution will be prepared for a pan India rollout. The company is in talks with several states for last-mile vaccine administration to the mass population. The boxes have intelligent software built into them and distribution data can be tracked for monitoring, says the company.