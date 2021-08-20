Toyota Corolla Re-establishes Itself As The Most Popular Car After Crossing 50 Million Sales Units

The Toyota Corolla was first introduced back in November 1966. Over the past 55 years, the Corolla name has went on to become among the most popular models, spanning twelve generations in the process. The Corolla has crossed the 50 million mark (5 crores) when it comes to overall sales since its inception.

Corolla in the International market

The Toyota Corolla has cemented its position as the ‘world’s most popular car’ in terms of sales. The company recently announced that the Corolla-badged models have achieved a global sales figure of over 50 million (5 Crore) units. This includes all body styles on offer, ranging from hatchback, sedan, wagon, coupe, and minivan. The Toyota Corolla-badged cars are currently manufactured in 12 countries across the world, including the USA, UK, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, Pakistan, and a few others. Toyota also claims that they sell approximately 1 unit every 28 seconds, across 150 countries around the globe.

Toyota Corolla In India

The Indian market had the Corolla Altis which is now discontinued and out of production. The previous version was powered by a petrol and diesel engine. The power figures were 87 to 138 bhp & 173 to 205 Nm respectively. While announcing the sales numbers for March 2020, Toyota also communicated that it has pulled the plug on the Corolla Altis along with the Etios series of cars. This decision was taken as the cars will not be upgraded to comply with the latest BS6 emission norms. Toyota has stated that it will cater to the existing customers with all the mandatory services. That is the service and spare parts of the cars will be offered as-is.

In India, Corolla was put up against the Hyundai Elantra. However, Elantra was updated recently. The cars which are on sale by Toyota in India are the Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Camry, Yaris, Vellfire. The word is that they are going to launch a re-branded version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz very soon.