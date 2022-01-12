Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched At ₹41.70 Lakh

The Toyota Group has taken the talk of sustainable development to new heights. The Japanese manufacturer is looking forward to an all-electric future and has been working towards it. Most recently, Toyota had announced as many as 30 concept EVs to be launched under the Toyota and Lexus monikers. While these cars will show their faces by the year 2030, for now, the brand has launched the Camry Hybrid facelift. The facelifted Camry Hybrid is priced at ₹41.70 lakhs (Ex-Showroom).

Design

From the front, the car is almost indistinguishable from its previous generation model. The design philosophy is entirely the same, but the bumper has been slightly modified. The grille on the lower half of the bumper is now larger and does not get the chrome accents it previously used to. The new chrome accents are C-shaped and present on either side of the grille. Along the side, the changes are negligible and the only difference is the new 19-inch alloy wheels. The rest of the side profile remains the same. At the rear, the design and layout are the same, only the taillamps now get darkened inserts.

Interior

As mentioned earlier, the updates on the inside are more comprehensive. The highlight of the cabin is the new floating 9-inch infotainment system which is now compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The AC vents take place below the touchscreen. The dashboard gets a new finish which extends to the center console and armrests. Other new features include; 3-zone climate control, sunroof, JBL nine-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable rear seats, ventilated front seats with memory function, 9-Airbags, and a heads-up display.

Performance

The powerhouse under the hood remains the same, a 2.5L petrol engine coupled with a 160kW PMSM (Motor), which offers a combined power output of 218HP. The car gets a CVT gearbox and power is sent to the front wheels. The main highlight of the hybrid powertrain is its efficiency. It gets a claimed mileage of 23.27 km/l which can shame many small cars! The car also gets three driving modes; Eco, Normal, and Sport for a more customized driving experience. The Toyota Camry goes up against the likes of Skoda Superb.