Komaki Electric Cruiser Bike Set To Launch Soon!

After 34 years of experience in making bearing and driveshafts, and selling several electric scooters, Komaki is ready to bring out its first all-electric cruiser bike. The announcement was first made in early December 2021, and now the brand has also disclosed the launch date. 16th of January 2022, will be marked as the day when India got its first-ever electric cruiser-style motorcycle. Not just that, ahead of the launch Komaki has also released a teaser video that flaunts the American cruiser spirit of the bike.

Design

The Ranger Motorcycle looks exactly like a traditional gasoline-fed cruiser. It is only the big and bulky mid-section of the bike that makes it apart. At the front, we get to see a circular LED headlight and two smaller units on either side of the main lamp. It gets a raised butterfly handlebar with handle-mounted rear-view mirrors. In terms of instrumentation, we see a small circular pod that could be an analog speedometer. We also get a gauge on top of the tank, which could house the battery level indicator and odometer. Around the side, we see the large bulge in the mid-section where the battery is placed.

We also see the fake exhaust that rides on the right of the bike. The bike also gets two luggage carriers on both sides to increase practicality. The front tire looks to be extended at the front and that gives the bike a longer wheelbase like the Bajaj Avenger. While the front tire gets an extremely thin, spoke-like alloy wheel, the rear gets a much thicker 5-spoke alloy. Komaki Ranger gets split seats that are covered in brown leather. The rear passenger also gets a backrest for more comfort over long journeys. This contrasting black and brown color scheme gives the bike a very appealing look.

Performance

Being a cruiser, the bike will offer a good range and the company claims that the 4kW battery pack has enough juice to push the ranger for 250Km. It will be powered by a 5000-watt motor, but the power figures are still kept a secret.

Features

In terms of features, the ranger will be equipped with cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch, Bluetooth system, and an advanced braking system. The company also claims that despite all these features, the bike will be offered at a fairly low price to make it more accessible to the common man.