This Customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Looks FAST Even At Standstill

Royal Enfield and mods go hand in hand. Royal Enfield motorcycles are one of the most loved motorcycles not just in India, but all over the world by the general public and the enthusiasts alike. The 650 Continental GT is a flagship RE in India and UK-based Patridge design have done some serious justice to the cafe racer by giving it a total makeover and wrapping it in carbon fibre.

For a reference, to begin with, the stock Continental GT houses a 6488cc, parallel-twin, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that puts out 47 BHP of peak power and 52Nm of peak power. All that power and torque is transferred to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension duties are handled by standard forks at the front and twin gas-charged shockers at the rear with a disc brake on each wheel to provide stopping power.

This modified Continental GT, however, is nothing like the stock one. The carbon fibre elements on this one are impossible to miss. The frame has been slightly tweaked, to accommodate a wider rear tyre. Additionally, the modified bits have been carved out using 3D printing to help fit easily into the stock dimensions. Also, did we mention that this mod is executed by Anthony Patridge, Co-host, Goblin Works Garage show on Discovery channel. And boy, isn’t Anthony a pro at what he does?

Talking further about the mod, it features a custom carbon-fibre fuel tank and a custom swingarm, both of which are an impeccable work of art by GIA Engineering. Upfront, you get Ohlins FGR300 USD forks and Ohlins TTX GP Pro mono-shock at the rear which means some business. Dunlop provides its Sportmax GPA tyres for this mean machine. Nickel-plated Brembo callipers on Galfer discs, Venhill brake lines and front master cylinder by Magura make up the braking prowess.

This motorcycle mod also gets electronic elements, Rizoma clip-on handlebar, LED headlamp, switchgear etc. Additionally, the engine is a new unit as well. It is a modified 750cc unit with custom power commander, foam filter and handcrafted exhaust. Sweet.

The output figures are not yet known but for sure they would significantly higher than the stock output figures. This is one hell of a mod. Anthony Patridge, you beauty.