2021 Tata Safari Explorer Edition Digitally Imagined

Tata recently dropped a bombshell with ‘Safari’ written on it. This year started with a bang for the homegrown carmaker as it decided to breathe life into the ‘Safari’ moniker again. The 2021 Safari is basically a seven-seater version of the Harrier and this is the reason why the netizens have polarised views. While some are happy with the revival, a particular set of people think that Tata should have worked a little more in developing the Safari and should have given it more off-road prowess.

More details

The render featured here, courtesy of SRK designs, takes forward the same school of thought. And we do agree, this ‘Explorer Edition’ of the Safari does look butch and a lot more capable than the Safari that we have in the stock form.

The Explorer Edition of the Safari is finished in a brown shade, hinting that it wouldn’t bat an eye before setting out to get down and dirty. Another major change which pops out is the new set of wheels. The stock tyres are replaced by all-terrain tyres and the stock dual-tone alloys are replaced with blacked-out ones. If you think that this setup makes the Safari look sportier, wait till you notice the red brake callipers. All the chrome elements found on the stock Safari are now replaced with blacked-out elements including the chrome on door handles, lower window garnish and roof. The roof is completely finished in black and houses a luggage box to take care of your touring needs. One can also notice the LED bar mounted on the roof. Similar story runs at the front too where the tri-arrow design on the front grille has been by an all-mesh type black grille. Another noticeable change is the inclusion of a beefier front skid plate.

Tata, as of now, is only offering the Safari with a 2WD system and this move has certainly faced a lot of backlash. People wanted the new Safari to deploy a 4WD or AWD system so that it can set itself apart from the Harrier in terms of off-road credentials. It does get terrain response modes but if 4WD was a part of the package, it would have made the whole deal a lot sweeter! Mechanically, the Safari is powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cyl Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier.