The Insignia from Eimor Customs Is a Gentleman’s Bobber

A Bobber is a type of motorcycle which is constructed by removing excess weight from a bike. Elements like the rear seat and fenders are stripped out to give the bike a distinctive Bobber look. The guys at Eimor customs gave the Royal Enfield Classic 350 a Bobber treatment and here is the end result. Called the Insignia, a term used for an earned badge of honour, Eimor customs believes this bike deserves that badge. The bike retains the same 350 cc block but has been transformed into something which would definitely make heads turn on the street. The bike also makes sure it is heard on the street, courtesy of a Moto Torque megaphone exhaust.

Following the Bobber theme, the Insignia gets chopped mudguards and profile cut brackets. The bike also gets a cylindrical battery cover which adds a unique touch. The seat also has been changed and with a single-seat crafted from real leather. The seat also gets springs, aiding rider comfort and adding a neat look. We are sure that those lovely spoked wheels must have caught your attention, they are 17-inches in the front and 15-inches at the rear. The tyres have a 120 section up front and 140 section at the rear. The tyres have a block pattern which again gives the bike a great appearance.

The new tyres have reduced the ground clearance of the bike by 1-inch. However, it is not much of an issue thanks to the abundant ground clearance of the bike. Another distinctive feature on the bike is the upside down front forks. They are borrowed from a KTM which adds to the comfort and handling of the bike. To support the aftermarket exhaust system, the bike is equipped with a K&N performance air filter. The Insignia is completed with a custom matte black paint job, bearing the RE insignia on the tank. Do contact Eimor customs if you wish to customise your own bike.