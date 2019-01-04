The Hornbill – Tata’s upcoming blockbuster

At the current rate of their popularity, nobody will even blink if one day, the SUV is the only form we’d be able to buy a car in. As a car manufacturer, you’ve got to be where the Sun shines, and lately, Tata Motors has developed this uncanny habit of soaking in the most of it. With some striking products in their portfolio already, many more are on their way, and among those, is another SUV. Okay not a proper full-size, on heels thing, but a micro-SUV, code named the Hornbill.

Apparently, Tata has plans to give us a glimpse of what to expect, by showcasing a concept version of the Hornbill at the Geneva Motor Show this year. Now if you’ve been following the trends, a production-ready version of this new Tata SUV should be out at the Auto Expo in 2020. Although details are sketchy, it is being said that the Tata Hornbill will share its underpinnings with the upcoming X451 premium hatch, but would be considerably shorter in length. This micro SUV too, will follow the likes of the Harrier and adorn Tata’s new impact 2.0 design language. So expect an aggressive looking fascia, sharp lines, a few curves, and pronounced wheel arches in a dense, but good looking package when this car comes out.

The Maruti Future S concept

With just the Mahindra KUV 100 as a primary competitor in this segment as of now, you might think that this new Tata will have it easy. But if you remember, Maruti Suzuki had showcased the Future S Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and a production-ready vehicle based on the same is tipped to be out at the same venue in 2020. Going by Tata’s current products though, we think the Hornbill has all the makings of an upcoming blockbuster which will take the fight right till Maruti’s doorstep. Watch out for more updates and stay tuned!