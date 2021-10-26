Tesla Tests Its FSD 10.3 But Rolls Back to 10.2; Here’s Why

As much as enthusiasts might hate electric cars for robbing them off the ‘feel’ of driving a car, the truth is, modern-day electric cars have some pretty neat tricks up their sleeves. Be it their neck-snapping acceleration right from the word ‘go’ or their AI-enabled driver-assist technologies. Needless to say, Tesla is currently leading the front in this regard.

Full Self Driving (FSD) Computer

As one of its biggest aims, Tesla wishes to bring to us a new level of safety and autonomy in its self-driving cars. As of now, Tesla cars require active driver supervision while in autopilot mode.

But with the successful development and implementation of the FSD technology, Tesla will be the first company to bring us closer to the future with fully self-driving cars. With FSD the company claims that the vehicle will navigate on highways, change lanes, get out of parking lots, and will completely auto steer. The best part is that the company offers it as a software update to all existing cars with adequate hardware.

Where do we stand today?

The company recently came up with a beta version of FSD released it to customers for testing. While this decision was criticized by some, as untrained drivers would use FSD on public roads, others welcomed it.

Most recently, Tesla rolled out an FSD v10.3 and in its release notes said that it reduced false slowdowns and improved vehicle semantic decisions. But in a matter of hours, the 10.3 beta was rolled back to the 10.2 version. Later Elon Musk in a tweet said that the FSD was interacting with the power saving mode and it was causing the autosteer to not engage and other semantics to work poorly. Soon after that, a version called the 10.3.1 was launched.

People in the US have called the use of FSD to “feel more human-like”. The technology shows great potential on both the technical front and the market aspect, as people will be willing to pay for fully autonomous cars. But having said that we still have to wait, as all of this still lies in the future.