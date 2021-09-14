Ola is determined enough to stir a revolution with its recently launched electric scooters. But it’s looking forward to initiating a revolution in other aspects too, apart from electric mobility. Ola Electric’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently announced that Ola’s Futurefactory will be run entirely by women. The company has already welcomed the first batch this week and at full capacity, Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women, making it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally.

Official statement

“This is the first in a series of initiatives we are undertaking at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board. We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory. Enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community. In fact, studies show that just providing women parity in the labor workforce can grow India’s GDP by 27%.

But this requires active and conscious efforts from all of us, especially in manufacturing where participation remains the lowest at just 12%. For India to be the world’s manufacturing hub, we must prioritize upskilling and generating employment for our women workforce. Ola Futurefactory is one step towards our vision of the world’s future – a world with clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce. We will continue to take steps that get us closer to achieving each of these across Ola and encourage others to join us so we can accelerate India’s progress.”

To go on sale on 15th September

In other related news, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro will go sale from September 15. The company announced that it had to postpone its sales of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters on Wednesday. So what exactly happened? According to the company, it faced a technical glitch with its sales website.

The entire process is completely digital and can be completed from the comfort of your own home. There will be no going to showrooms, no running about. Priority shipping is available if you order early. Furthermore, the window is only open while supplies last. This is how a flawless digital purchase experience looks!