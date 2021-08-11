Tata Tigor EV Teased With Ziptron Technology, Launching Soon

Tata Motors has been really proactive in pushing electric mobility. The Nexon electric is the best selling EV in India. Thanks to the state and central governments pushing for subsidies, owning an EV has become easier than ever. Tata Motors has now released a teaser for the upcoming Tigor EV. The Tigor EV is seen zooming with the Nexon EV on the Kolli hills in the teaser. We also get to see the legendary Indian F1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan.

Tigor EV: what to expect?

The Tigor EV is not an all new model. In fact, it is already available for sale to fleet buyers known as the Tigor Xpres-T. The Tigor EV teased here will be targeted at private buyers. The Tigor EV is set to feature Tata’s Ziptron technology which is also present in the Nexon EV. It is expected to come with a 300 volt permanent magnetic synchronous electric motor which could translate to a range of 300kms. The Ziptron technology will help the Tigor to be charged via fast charging.

This could translate to a 0-80% charge in just 1 hour which is significantly faster than the Xpres-T. The performance will receive a huge bump too. It is expected to churn out over 120hp and 240nm of torque. Performance figures such as 0-100km/h times are expected to be around 10 seconds and top speed could be 120km/h. This means that the Tigor EV will be completely different from the fleet version not only in terms of the performance but also the powertrain. The Tigor EV will also be available with a variety of colour options and blue highlights in the exterior and interiors. It will feature LED DRLs as well which can be seen in the teaser.

Expect the cabin to be feature loaded too with a touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, electrically foldable mirrors, smartphone connectivity, digital cluster etc. The Tata Tigor EV is set to be launched in the coming months and it will be interesting to see its price after the incentive scheme. It could very well start under the ₹10 lakh mark making it one of the most affordable EVs in India.