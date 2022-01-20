Tata Tiago And Tigor Get New Features And Colors For 2022

Tata has begun with 2022 on a high note. First the Safari Dark Edition and now the CNG twins; Tiago and Tigor. But this is not where it ends, as Tata has also updated the twins with new colours and more features. Although these new additions to the family do not bring any mechanical changes, they do bring along a sense of freshness. The new update brings more features to the XZ+ variant of the Tiago and Tigor. Though Tata hasn’t revealed the prices for petrol variants, the new Tiago XZ+ CNG and Tigor XZ+ CNG are priced at ₹7.52 lakh and ₹8.30 respectively.

2022 Tata Tiago XZ+

This new variant is called the XZ+ and it brings the Tiago up a notch. Talking about the looks, although the design is the same the car gets a new colour option called the Midnight Plum. This colour is specially developed for and is exclusive to the Tiago XZ+. The already existing colours like; Opal White, Arizona Blue, Flame Red, and Daytona Grey will still make their way to this variant. The car still runs on the same 15-inch diamond-cut Hyperstyle alloy wheels which complement the new look perfectly.

The changes include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome elements on the front and side, and a premium dual-tone theme for the interior. The simple dashboard layout accentuates the contrast between the black and beige colour scheme and the chrome inserts on the door handles further elevate the look.

2022 Tata Tigor XZ+/XZA+

Tigor also gets a similar treatment for its new top-spec variant. The car gets a new colour called Magnetic Red, which is exclusive to the Tigor XZ+/XZA+. Taking the look further in this car is the optional dual-tone colour scheme, with the Infinity Black Roof and ORVMs. Other features include a set of 15-inch alloy wheels covered in Sonic Silver, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and the new dual-tone colour scheme for the interiors.

Tigor also gets the same Black and Beige colours with the new seat fabric and chrome inserts on the doors. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman still finds its way to this top-spec model and so does the 8-Speaker surround sound system.