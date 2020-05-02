Tata Sumo Rendered As A 6×6 Pick-Up Is Digital Badassery

The Tata Sumo is an iconic MUV that remained in production for more than two decades in the Indian market. It was discontinued in 2017 due to new norms. However, the Sumo remains one of the most recognised vehicles on the roads and there’s no doubt in the fact that it is a pure workhorse that can last for years without much requirement of maintenance. In a video that has surfaced online, a Tata Sumo has been digitally rendered to make it look like something else altogether. The final image is based on the regular Tata Sumo and it looks extremely good. The video showcases a Tata Sumo Gold being digitally modified to give it a new 6×6 drivetrain setup.

SRK designs make the Tata Sumo look butch, rugged and ‘badass’. In this setup, each of these axles is supposed to be powered by the engine and among the noticeable cosmetic changes rendered are, the front grille, headlamps and a new set of off-roading tyres. The front grille is replaced by an old school, straight-lined unit. The stock halogen headlamps are replaced by a new set of LED headlamps, there’s a winch mounted up front, the bumpers are carved to allow an extreme approach angle, and the wheel arches are more outwards and prominent than usual. Other than that, the big change, however, is that the cabin is a single row. The car also gets a set of halogen fog lamps on top of its chassis and a snorkel.

In the personal mobility space, pick-ups haven’t been all that popular and the ones which are available in the Indian market are more for the commercial vehicle segment, primarily used for transportation rather than personal use. These pick-up trucks carry a much more modest design and even though they have decent off-road capabilities, most don’t come with 4×4 or All Wheel Drive (AWD) options since they must be available at a certain budget. One aberration to this is the Isuzu D-Max, which is available for use as a personal vehicle and comes with a 4×4 drivetrain. There was the Xenon and the Scorpio Getaway too, but we know how many people bought them. This particular design though, makes the Sumo look much more muscular and if someone does pull off a mod job like this for real, will certainly attract a lot of eyeballs.