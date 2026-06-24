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  • Tata Sierra EV Revealed Ahead Of June 30 Debut Tata Sierra EV Revealed Ahead ...

Tata Sierra EV Revealed Ahead Of June 30 Debut

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Finally, Tata has revealed the new Sierra EV in the latest teaser, giving us the clearest look yet at the electric SUV before its official debut. The new video shows the SUV driving through desert terrain and also hints at its All Wheel Drive capability.

Design Keeps The Sierra Identity Alive

The Sierra EV carries the same familiar shape as the petrol and diesel version. The upright stance, large glass area and signature rear quarter window remain unchanged.

Some key exterior highlights include:

  • Connected LED DRLs at the front
  • Closed grille design for the EV version
  • Split headlamp setup
  • Flush door handles
  • 19-inch alloy wheels with aero styling
  • Connected LED tail lamps
  • Sierra.ev badging on the doors and tailgate

The teaser also shows the SUV tackling sandy terrain, suggesting strong traction from the dual-motor setup.

Expected Features

Though Tata has not revealed the Sierra EV’s interior yet, the electric SUV is expected to borrow most of its cabin layout from the standard Sierra. Tata is likely to offer a premium three-screen dashboard setup along with a long list of comfort and convenience features.

Expected Features
Digital instrument cluster
Touchscreen infotainment
Passenger display
Panoramic sunroof
Ventilated front seats
Wireless charger
Powered tailgate
Heads-up display
360-degree camera
Level 2 ADAS

Battery And Range

The Sierra EV is expected to share its electric architecture with the Harrier EV.

Expected powertrain details:

SpecificationExpected Details
Battery Options65kWh, 75kWh
Drive TypeRWD, AWD
PlatformActi.ev+
Claimed RangeAround 500km+

Tata has already confirmed its QWD all-wheel-drive technology for higher variants. The latest teaser also shows the SUV tackling desert terrain, including the famous Tal Moreeb dunes in the UAE.

Price And Rivals

The Sierra EV is expected to be launched shortly after its June 30 reveal. Prices could range between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rivals will include the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.0

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