Tata Sierra EV Revealed Ahead Of June 30 Debut

Finally, Tata has revealed the new Sierra EV in the latest teaser, giving us the clearest look yet at the electric SUV before its official debut. The new video shows the SUV driving through desert terrain and also hints at its All Wheel Drive capability.
Design Keeps The Sierra Identity Alive
The Sierra EV carries the same familiar shape as the petrol and diesel version. The upright stance, large glass area and signature rear quarter window remain unchanged.
Some key exterior highlights include:
- Connected LED DRLs at the front
- Closed grille design for the EV version
- Split headlamp setup
- Flush door handles
- 19-inch alloy wheels with aero styling
- Connected LED tail lamps
- Sierra.ev badging on the doors and tailgate
The teaser also shows the SUV tackling sandy terrain, suggesting strong traction from the dual-motor setup.
Expected Features
Though Tata has not revealed the Sierra EV’s interior yet, the electric SUV is expected to borrow most of its cabin layout from the standard Sierra. Tata is likely to offer a premium three-screen dashboard setup along with a long list of comfort and convenience features.
|Expected Features
|Digital instrument cluster
|Touchscreen infotainment
|Passenger display
|Panoramic sunroof
|Ventilated front seats
|Wireless charger
|Powered tailgate
|Heads-up display
|360-degree camera
|Level 2 ADAS
Battery And Range
The Sierra EV is expected to share its electric architecture with the Harrier EV.
Expected powertrain details:
|Specification
|Expected Details
|Battery Options
|65kWh, 75kWh
|Drive Type
|RWD, AWD
|Platform
|Acti.ev+
|Claimed Range
|Around 500km+
Tata has already confirmed its QWD all-wheel-drive technology for higher variants. The latest teaser also shows the SUV tackling desert terrain, including the famous Tal Moreeb dunes in the UAE.
Price And Rivals
The Sierra EV is expected to be launched shortly after its June 30 reveal. Prices could range between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).
Rivals will include the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.0