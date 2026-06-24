Renault Kiger Turbo Now Starts At Rs 7.89 Lakh, New Evolution+ Variant Added To Lineup

Buying a turbo petrol SUV usually means spending more money. Renault has now changed that equation. The Kiger turbo range has become easier to access with the launch of a new variant that brings the starting price down significantly.
Renault Expands Kiger Range
Renault India has introduced the new Evolution+ variant in the Kiger lineup. It sits between the lower and higher trims and is available with both naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines.
The new variant has also helped Renault reduce the entry price of the turbo petrol Kiger. Buyers can now get a turbocharged Kiger at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable options in the compact SUV segment.
New Renault Kiger Prices
|Variant
|MT Price (Rs lakh)
|Easy-R AMT Price (Rs lakh)
|Turbo X-Tronic CVT Price (Rs lakh)
|Authentic
|5.81
|–
|–
|Evolution
|6.55
|6.99
|–
|Evolution+
|6.99
|7.45
|–
|Evolution+ Turbo
|7.89
|–
|–
|Techno
|7.55
|8.05
|–
|Techno Turbo
|8.45
|–
|9.35
|Emotion
|8.45
|–
|–
|Emotion Turbo
|9.35
|–
|10.35
What Does Evolution+ Offer?
The new variant gets a few comfort and convenience features that were earlier available in higher trims.
Key features include:
- Smart access card
- Push button start/stop
- Automatic climate control
- Driver seat height adjustment
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Premium fabric upholstery
The Techno variant adds LED headlamps and 16-inch wheels, while the Emotion trim gets ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, drive modes and alloy wheels.
Engine Choices Remain The Same
Renault continues with two petrol engine options.
- 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol
- 72 hp
- 96 Nm
- Manual and AMT options
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol
- 100 hp
- Up to 160 Nm
- Manual and CVT options
A CNG retrofit kit is also available with the naturally aspirated manual version.
Rivals
The Renault Kiger competes with several popular compact SUVs including the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Nissan Magnite.