Mercedes-Benz to Mark 140 Years With Special S-Class Drive Across India

140 years is a seriously long time. The world has changed, decades have passed, and the automobile industry looks nothing like it did in the late 1800s. Cars have become faster, safer and far more advanced. But one thing has stayed the same. Mercedes-Benz has remained closely connected with the story of the automobile since the very beginning. To celebrate this milestone, the brand is taking its special ‘140 Years. 140 Places.’ journey across India with three Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedans.
Journey that celebrates history
The global drive started earlier this year and has already covered thousands of kilometres across different parts of the world. Now, the India chapter will showcase the country’s landscapes, culture, architecture and engineering spirit.
Global journey at a glance
|Details
|Information
|Anniversary
|140 years of Mercedes-Benz
|Cars used
|Three Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans
|Distance covered
|Over 60,000 km
|Countries visited
|More than 55
|Continents covered
|Six
|India drive begins
|July 2026
The three cars are named after people who played an important role in Mercedes-Benz history.
- Gotlieb honours Gottlieb Daimler.
- Carl is named after Carl Benz, who patented the first automobile.
- Bertha celebrates Bertha Benz, who completed the world’s first long-distance drive.
Three cars, three different stories
Although all three S-Class sedans are part of the same celebration, each one has its own route and purpose.
Gotlieb will head towards northern India. The route includes New Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Manali, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna before visiting Bhutan and finally returning to Delhi. One of the biggest highlights will be the drive through Umling La, the world’s highest motorable pass.
Carl and Bertha will begin together from Delhi but later take separate paths. Both cars will first travel through Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad and Pune.
After reaching Pune, the journey changes.
- Carl will continue towards Mumbai.
- Bertha will travel to Hampi.
- Both cars will meet again in Bengaluru.
- They will then drive to Goa before finishing the India journey in Mumbai.
Why the S-Class?
Mercedes-Benz has selected its flagship sedan, the S-Class, because it has always represented the brand’s latest technology, comfort and safety. It has introduced several innovations over the years that later reached other Mercedes-Benz models.
The drive is not about testing speed or setting records. It is about connecting people, places and stories while celebrating 140 years of automotive history.
Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer said,
“Mercedes-Benz’s much awaited ‘140 Years. 140 Places.’ world tour is coming to India, celebrating the Three-Pointed Star’s 140 years global legacy of innovation and progress. In India, this world tour aims at capturing the rich cultural tapestry, awe-inspiring architecture, the unique geographical diversities and the unmatched energy and spirit of our customers, who define Mercedes-Benz’s legacy. India is the famed land of tradition and cultural heritage, as much it is for technological innovation and rapid progress- qualities that strongly resemble S-Class’ own distinguished journey over the decades. We are proud to host ‘140 Years. 140 Places’ global journey in India, narrated through our flagship S-Class.”