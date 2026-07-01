New BMW X5 Debuts With Petrol, Diesel, Hybrid, EV And Hydrogen Power; Gets A Fresh Look And More Technology

It was the year 1999 when BMW first introduced the X5 and created a new space in the premium SUV market. Over the years, it has become one of the company’s most successful models across the world. Now, BMW has revealed the all-new fifth-generation X5 with a completely fresh design, a redesigned cabin and the widest choice of powertrains ever offered on a single BMW model. Buyers will be able to choose from petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, electric and even a hydrogen version in the future.
Production of the new X5 will begin in August 2026 at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the US. Petrol and diesel models will reach global markets from November 2026, while plug in hybrid and electric versions will follow in early 2027.
New BMW X5 At A Glance
|Details
|New BMW X5
|Generation
|Fifth Generation
|Production Starts
|August 2026
|Petrol & Diesel Launch
|November 2026
|EV & PHEV Launch
|Early 2027
|Powertrains
|Petrol, Diesel, PHEV, EV, Hydrogen
|Electric Range
|Up to 845 km (WLTP)
|Battery
|141 kWh
|Charging
|Up to 460 kW DC
|Wheels
|21 to 23 inch
Fresh Design With New Styling
The new X5 looks very different from the previous model. BMW has given it a taller front end along with a new illuminated kidney grille. The new double X LED lighting pattern makes the SUV easy to identify even from a distance.
The side profile also gets several updates.
- New electrically operated Winglet door handles
- Strong shoulder line
- Muscular wheel arches
- Sloping roofline
- Flush window design
- Alloy wheels from 21 to 23 inches
- Eleven exterior colour options
The rear also gets a fresh appearance with slim connected style tail lamps, a new bumper and a roof spoiler.
The SUV measures 4,994 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,035 mm. Boot space stands at 655 litres and expands to 1,850 litres after folding the rear seats.
Cabin Gets A Complete Makeover
BMW has redesigned the dashboard with a cleaner layout and fewer physical buttons. The cabin now feels more premium and modern.
Some of the key features include:
- 17.9 inch central touchscreen
- BMW Panoramic Vision display
- 3D Head Up Display
- Optional 14.6 inch passenger screen
- Panoramic glass roof
- Wireless charging
- Automatic soft close doors
- Sports seats
- Ventilated and massage seats
- Four zone climate control
- Bowers and Wilkins audio with Dolby Atmos
- Over the air software updates
BMW has also introduced natural slate and glass trim pieces on selected variants, giving the cabin a unique look.
Five Different Powertrain Choices
The new X5 becomes the first BMW model to offer five different powertrain options.
The petrol model uses a 3.0 litre six cylinder turbo engine with a 48V mild hybrid system. It produces 400 hp and 580 Nm.
The diesel version develops 313 hp and 670 Nm.
Two plug in hybrid versions are available. The X5 50e xDrive makes 489 hp and 700 Nm, while the X5 M60e xDrive produces 612 hp and 800 Nm. Both can travel up to 102 km in electric mode.
BMW will also launch its first production hydrogen powered X5 later. The fuel cell system has been developed together with Toyota.
First Ever Electric BMW X5
The all electric iX5 is one of the biggest additions to the new lineup.
It comes with:
- 141 kWh battery pack
- Dual electric motors
- 578 hp
- 805 Nm
- 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds
- Up to 845 km WLTP range
- 800V electrical architecture
- Up to 460 kW DC fast charging
- 10 to 80 percent charging in around 23 minutes
- Bidirectional charging support
BMW has also added its latest sixth generation eDrive technology for better efficiency and faster charging.
More Comfort And Better Safety
Adaptive suspension is now standard across the entire range. Selected versions also get adaptive air suspension and Adaptive Chassis Control for improved ride comfort.
Safety and driver assistance features include:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assist
- Blind spot monitoring
- Highway driving assist
- Parking assist
- Automatic emergency braking
- Multiple airbags
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Electronic stability control