Tata Punch Gets A Price Revision

Tata has given its Punch micro-SUV a price revision after hiking the prices of its other models. The “Pure” and ‘Pure Rhythm” variant which is available only in manual transmission has seen a price hike of ₹16,000. While the other variants have seen a price hike of ₹11,000. The Top Spec variants which are “Creative” and “Creative ira” that are available in both manual and automatic transmission options are now cheaper by ₹10,000. Tata Punch is in very high demand due to which customers have to wait 5 to 9 months for their SUV to arrive. Customers who have booked Tata Punch on or before 18th January 2022 have been excluded from this price revision

Punch: A recap

The Tata Punch has a tall SUV stance with bold design lines all around the micro-SUV. It is based on the Alpha architecture and follows Tata’s Impact design language. It gets split DRLs and headlamps like the Harrier and the Safari and the humanity grille runs across the front of the car. To keep the SUV appeal going, it gets a large front bumper with the tri-arrow design for the air intake flanked by fog lamps on either side. The side profile has butch wheel arches with cladding that extends from the front to the rear bumper. The large 16-inch alloy wheels fill up the wheel arches fairly well. The taillights leave a comet-like trail extending to the sides. The illumination in the taillights comes from tri-arrow LEDs which look rather youthful. The boot-lid sculpting will remind you of the Tata Nexon and sits above a large bumper.

On the first look, it is clearly evident that the interiors have stayed true to the HBX concept just like the exteriors. It gets a dual-t0ne black and white dashboard. It gets rectangle A/C vents which get blue surrounds. The steering wheel is a flat bottom unit that gets audio, telephone, and cruise control buttons. The Punch borrows the semi-digital instrument cluster from the Altroz. The center stage is taken up by the Harman-developed touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with android auto and apple car play. The Tata Punch is loaded with features such as auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, a reverse parking camera, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, iRA connected car technology, selectable drive modes, cruise control, puddle lamps, and traction pro mode.

The Punch scored an impressive 5 stars for adult occupant protection and 4 stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The Punch uses extensive high-strength steel throughout its chassis. Standard safety features include dual airbags, ABS, EBD, CSC, brake sway control, and ISOFIX child mounts. The Tata Punch is powered by the same 1.2 L naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that powers the Altroz. Tuned for the Punch, the engine puts out 86 PS and 113 Nm torque. The engine can be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.