Tata Punch EV Facelift Launching Tomorrow: What to expect?

The electric car space in India is moving fast, and Tata knows it. With buyers expecting more value even at the entry level, the Punch EV is now getting its first update. The facelift will be launched tomorrow with small but meaningful changes that matter in daily use.
This update is important as the Punch EV is the most affordable electric SUV from Tata Motors, sitting below the Nexon EV and Curvv EV in the lineup.
Design changes
The front receives the most attention. The bumper has been reshaped and now looks cleaner. The black strip earlier connecting the headlamps is gone, which makes the face look simpler. The slim LED daytime lights are retained, and the charging port is still on the nose. The skid plate now has a textured finish.
From the side, there is no change in the shape. You still get 16 inch dual tone alloy wheels designed for better air flow. The EV badge on the doors remains, along with the rear door handles placed near the C pillar. Moving to the rear, the facelift is expected to get connected LED tail lamps for a more modern look.
New colour options are also coming, including a bright yellow shade and a copper tone with a black roof.
Cabin updates
Inside, the layout remains familiar but the details are improved. New seat fabric and cabin colours are expected along with better seat support. Higher variants are likely to get a bigger variant of 12.3 inch touchscreen, replacing the current unit. The digital driver display continues along with the rotary gear selector and illuminated steering wheel.
Features and safety
Most features carry over. This includes a sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and ambient lighting as well as air purifier and 360 degree camera. Six airbags remain standard. ADAS features could be added on select trims.
Battery and range
Two battery options continue.
25 kWh with 82 PS and 114 Nm
35 kWh with 122 PS and 190 Nm
Range figures may improve slightly. A larger battery option borrowed from the Nexon EV is also expected.
Price and rivals
Prices are expected to start around Rs 10 lakh and go up to around Rs 15 lakh ex showroom. The main rival remains the Citroen eC3, with alternatives like the MG Windsor EV and upcoming compact electric SUVs.
This facelift does not change what the Punch EV is. It simply makes it feel more up to date, which is exactly what buyers expect right now.