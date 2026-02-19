Royal Enfield’s First Electric Bike Spotted Undisguised

Electric motorcycles are no longer a pipedream for Royal Enfield. The brand’s first EV now looks close to reality, with the Flying Flea FF C6 recently spied testing in Chennai without the camouflage. This is the clearest sign yet that Royal Enfield is moving inexorably towards an electric launch for India.
The bike was first showcased to the world at EICMA last year and from then on, test motorcycles have been spotted in different parts of the country. This latest sighting stands out because the design is fully visible indicating that the development is reaching its final stage.
The Flying Flea FF C6 maintains strong connection to Royal Enfield’s past. The design is inspired by the original wartime Flying Flea motorcycle and that heritage shows clearly in its shape and proportions.
Key design elements visible on the test bike include
- Circular headlamp
- Girder style front suspension
- Slim body panels
- Large alloy wheels
- Exposed frame layout
- Belt drive on the right side
The battery area carries ribbed detailing, which was seen on the concept version. The overall look remains clean, uncluttered and has a relaxed cruiser stance. A center stand is now clearly visible, which is a useful addition for daily parking and basic maintenance. The rider position appears upright whereas the rear seat looks compact and may be removable.
While official specifications are still under wraps, performance is expected to be close to a 250cc to 350cc petrol motorcycle. The set up is likely to have a mid mounted electric motor, belt drive, disc brakes at both ends and dual channel ABS.
Battery capacity is anticipated to be around 4 to 5 kWh with a real world riding range of about 100 to 150 km. Reports indicate the use of an LFP battery, which known for durability and safety. Features such as thermal management, IP67 water resistance, and advanced monitoring are also expected.
Tech on the bike can include a round digital display with a Bluetooth, navigation, call alerts, music control and keyless ignition.
With undisguised testing now under way, Royal Enfield appears close to making its electric debut official. The Flying Flea FF C6 is expected to arrive in early 2026 and will likely be the first electric Royal Enfield to reach showrooms, marking a major step for the brand.