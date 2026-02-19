India-Bound Toyota FJ Cruiser Breaks Cover in Black, Fortuner Diesel Power Could Be the Game Changer

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is slowly stepping into the spotlight, and interest around it is growing for all the right reasons. Toyota has now shown this compact Land Cruiser publicly in Indonesia, finished in black, and it has also been spotted testing on Indian roads. That makes one thing clear. This SUV is no longer a concept story. It is moving closer to reality.
This new model will be the smallest SUV of the Land Cruiser family, and will be positioned below the Fortuner when it comes to India. Despite its size, it remains true to the Land Cruiser image.
Design is where the FJ makes its first strong impression.
- It has a boxy shape, upright stance and thick body cladding
- Squared LED Headlamps with C-shaped DRLs
- Toyota lettering on the grille instead of a badge
- Heavy duty bumpers with skid plates
- Tailgate mounted spare wheel at rear
The dimensions also give a hint as to serious off-road intent.
- Length: 4,575 mm
- Width: 1,855 mm
- Height: 1,960 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,580 mm
- Ground clearance: 215 mm
Underneath, the Land Cruiser FJ underpins Toyota’s tried-and-true IMV ladder-frame platform, the same base as the Fortuner, Hilux and Innova Crysta. This alone tells you it is built for tough use.
Inside the cabin, things are practical and rugged.
- Two-row five-seat layout
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital instrument cluster
- Automatic climate control
- Rear AC vents & physical buttons
- Leatherette upholstery and a sunroof
For power, the first version will use a 2.7 litre petrol engine producing around 163 bhp and 245 Nm, which will be paired with a 6-speed automatic and part-time 4WD. A 2.8-litre diesel from the Fortuner is also being evaluated for later, possibly with mild-hybrid tech, though this is expected much later.
Toyota is planning to manufacture Land Cruiser FJ locally in Maharashtra. Launch is expected around 2028 with prices likely to be between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. It will take on models like the Mahindra Thar ROXX, but with a more global and premium Land Cruiser flavour.
This SUV combines the old-school toughness with the modern expectations, and that’s precisely why so many eyes are already on it.