Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched at 9.69 Lakh

Buying an electric car today is no longer just about being eco friendly. It is about trust, running costs, charging confidence and whether the car is actually going to fit into daily life. With this thinking, Tata Motors has introduce the updated Punch EV in India, giving its smallest electric SUV a meaningful refresh.
The new Punch EV facelift has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 9.69 lakh ex showroom, with prices going up to Rs 12.59 lakh for the top variant. For buyers who want a lower entry point, Tata is also offering a Battery as a Service option. Under this plan, the car starts at Rs 6.49 lakh, while the battery is paid for through a per kilometre usage cost of around Rs 2.6 per km. Bookings are now open and delivery will commence soon.
This update is the first major change for the Punch EV since its launch. Tata has focussed on enhancing design, range, features and ownership confidence, without altering what was already working well. The Punch EV continues to be based on Tata’s Acti.EV architecture, which is designed specifically for electric vehicles.
The Punch EV facelift is available in multiple trims, spread across six variants, and offered with two battery options. Buyers can choose depending on how much range they actually need.
Battery and range options include
- 30 kWh battery with a claimed range of 365km and a realistic daily range of around 270km
- 40 kWh battery with a claimed range of 468 km and a real world range of about 350 km
The bigger battery is paired with a front mounted electric motor producing 129 hp and driving the front wheels. Acceleration has been improved, with the 0 to 100 kmph sprint taking about 9 seconds, compared to 9.5 seconds earlier. The smaller battery remains focused on calm city driving and efficiency. Both versions also get multiple regeneration modes to help maximise range in traffic.
Charging is still one of the Punch EV’s strong points. Using a 65kW DC fast charger, the battery can charge between 20 and 80 percent in 26 minutes. A quick 15 minute stop can add up to 135km of range. Apart from this, Tata is also offering a lifetime, unlimited kilometre battery warranty, which provides serious peace of mind over long term ownership.
Design updates are subtle but meaningful for sure. The front end appears tidy with the closed grille and updated bumper, and the earlier black strip connecting the headlamps has been removed. The charging flap remains neatly placed at the centre. New 16 inch aero alloy wheels improve efficiency and are inspired by Tata’s larger EVs. At the back, connected LED tail lamps bring it on par with the ICE Punch facelift. Ground clearance stands at 195 mm, while water wading capability is rated at 450 mm. Tata has also introduced new colour options along with contrast black roof choices.
Inside, the layout is familiar, but more premium. Updated trims and a refreshed dual tone theme lift the cabin feel. Higher trims get a 10.25 inch touchscreen and a matching digital driver display. Features vary by variant, but include wireless charging, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, connected car tech, cruise control and a 360 degree camera.
Safety has not been compromised. Six airbags are standard along with ESC, hill hold assist, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts and high beam assist. Level 2 ADAS is not offered at launch.
Tata is also expanding its charging ecosystem with public fast chargers, mega charging hubs and app based route planning. In select cities, mobile charging support is being introduced to help owners during emergencies.
In Tata’s EV lineup, the Punch EV is positioned between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV. It continues to take on rivals like the Citroen eC3, while offering more range options, better safety coverage and a stronger SUV stance.
With improved range, flexible pricing, charging support and a long warranty, the updated Punch EV is more complete and more confident than before.