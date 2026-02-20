New Norton Atlas Spotted in India With Major Changes – This Could Be the Most Important Version Yet

A lot of riders in India have been waiting to see what the revived Norton story would look like on our roads. With TVS working quietly but steadily in the background, the Norton Atlas range is clearly getting closer to reality. The latest test bike spotted in India adds an interesting new layer to that story.
This test motorcycle differs from the Atlas models presented at EICMA 2025. At first glance, the biggest change is the wheel set up. Instead of wire spoke wheels or 17 inch alloys at both ends, this bike has a 19 inch front and 17 inch rear alloy wheel combination. That set up has not been shown on the international versions so far.
A closer look reveals more details.
Key changes discovered on the test bike
- 19 inch front and 17 inch rear alloy wheels
- Wheel design is almost identical to the TVS Apache RTX 300
- Eurogrip dual purpose tyres, probably common with the RTX
- Gold finished USD front fork not black
- Front suspension is non adjustable
- No hand guards fitted
- No fog lights built into the fairing
All these signs point towards simpler hardware. This is a strong indication that TVS is testing a lower spec or India focused version of the Atlas. With increased taxes on motorcycles above 350cc, having a more accessible version will be important in terms of pricing.
Underneath the bodywork, the bike is still familiar. The Norton Atlas is powered by a 585cc liquid cooled parallel twin engine with a 270 degree crank. Expected output is around 65 to 70 horse power which will make it one of powerful motorcycles built in India.
Testing looks advanced, with clean panels and production ready components. Launch timelines are not official yet, but things are definitely moving fast. When it does, the Atlas is going to be sold through a dedicated premium Norton dealership network, along with select high end TVS products.
For riders watching the big bike space closely, the Norton Atlas story is finally beginning to smell real.