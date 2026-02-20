BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Review : The Luxury SUV That Still Feels Like a Driver’s Car

There are cars that feel premium, and then there are cars that remind you why people enjoy driving in the first place. The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport falls firmly in the second category. It feels designed for those who still care about what happens behind the steering wheel, not just what shows up on the feature list.
Design and road presence
The X3 has a strong and confident stance. The proportions strike just right for Indian roads. The darkened grille, sharper bumpers and bigger wheels give it a sporty edge without looking loud. Road presence is solid and it feels every bit like a proper luxury SUV when it rolls by.
Cabin and comfort
Step inside and everything is familiar but modern. The curved screen is the dominant part of the dashboard and has a clean appearance. The quality of materials is excellent throughout the cabin. The seats are supportive and comfortable for long drives. Rear seat space is good for adults and the boot is large enough for family trips. It is like a car you can live with every day.
Engine and Performance
Under the hood is a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine that produces 258 hp and 400 Nm, supported by a 48V-mild hybrid system. Power delivery is smooth but strong. The 8 speed automatic gearbox operates in the background without any noise and always seems ready. The xDrive all wheel drive system provides additional grip and confidence, particularly when quick acceleration or fast driving is required on the highway.
Driving Experience
This is where the X3 really excels.
- Steering feels precise
- Body control is excellent
- High speed stability is comforting
- Ride quality is firm but never uncomfortable
It copes well with broken roads and is composed even at higher speeds. Fuel efficiency is good for a performance oriented petrol SUV, especially on highways.
Features and Safety
You get everything expected in this segment. Digital displays, premium audio, panoramic sunroof and a full suite of safety systems including ADAS. The tech is simple and easy without being complicated.
Verdict
The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport is not only about luxury. It is about balance. Comfort, performance, safety and driving pleasure go together neatly.